'Friends' ladies reunite to encourage fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election

The ladies from “Friends” are joining forces on social media to encourage their fans to vote in the upcoming November presidential election.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston got together for a photo designed to encourage people to register to vote and remind them that the election is less than 100 days away.

On Sunday, Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the hit 1990s sitcom, took to Instagram to share a photo of the three ladies beaming while standing shoulder-to-shoulder outside. It’s unclear when the photo was taken, but given the fact that they’re standing in close proximity to one another and not wearing masks, it’s possible they took the snap prior to COVID-19 prompting everyone to practice social distancing.

“Friends don't let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration,” she captioned the image.

Cox, who played Monica Geller, shared a similar message with her fans, only she posted a video from the shoot in which Aniston whispers something in her ear prior to the snap being taken. Aniston, meanwhile, shared an image of her character, Rachel Green, looking surprised along with a reminder that the election is 100 days away.

Although they don’t specify, it’s likely the photo was taken months ago as all three women have previously demonstrated the lengths they’re going to comply with social distancing and mask guidelines.

Aniston, for example, recently shared an image of a friend who was hospitalized while battling COVID-19 in an effort to encourage her fans to take precautions seriously. She shared the image with her friend Kevin’s permission, which depicted him seemingly unconscious in a hospital bed.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real,” the star began her caption. “We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

Aniston noted that Kevin has since made a full recovery.