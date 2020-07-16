Blogger sends internet into a frenzy, goes viral after social media users say she looks like Jennifer Aniston

A recent photo of a blogger, who goes by the name The Kindred Ginger, has the internet doing a double-take.

The woman -- first name Caitlin -- went viral after her stylist, Steph Carrillo, the owner of Modest Spot Salon in Orange County, Calif., shared an Instagram picture of her with an updated hairstyle featuring a partial balayage and shag haircut, with many commenters saying the mom of one looks like Jennifer Aniston.

"She looks like Jennifer Aniston," said one person.

'FRIENDS' STAR JENNIFER ANISTON RECALLS 'TRYING TO PROVE' SHE WAS MORE THAN RACHEL: 'I … FOUGHT WITH MYSELF'

"Omg Jennifer Aniston??" commented another. "Damn is that Rachel green," asked one individual, referencing Aniston's "Friends" character.

And when Caitlin posted another picture of herself to her own social media account, the comments comparing her to the A-list star continued. "My gosh I can't believe how much you look like Jennifer Aniston stunning beautiful," said one person.

Speaking to Fox News, Caitlin called the internet's reaction "a blessing."

"Since the picture went viral and my handle was shared, I've connected with women of all walks of life, but mostly mothers and military spouses that have found me because of the pictures and articles," Caitlin said. "I'm excited and thankful for the opportunity to bring inspiration and joy to more of my followers!"

As for if she agrees with all of the buzz comparing her to Aniston, 51?

"I have never thought I look like her." she admitted, adding, "I'm completely flattered, but side with those that disagree. Jennifer has been and always will be iconic for her beauty!"

Caitlin has even received the same comments growing up.

DEMI MOORE GOES BLONDE FOR LATEST ROLE IN 'BRAVE NEW WORLD': 'MEET LINDA'

"Since I was in high school, I've gotten the comments of looking like 'Rachel from Friends,' but never from family and friends. They don't see the resemblance," she said.

Caitlin added that she's a fan of Aniston's.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I send her my apologies for this whole situation!" she said.