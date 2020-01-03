'Friends' actress who played baby Emma references Chandler's joke about her, 2020

"Finally!"

That's the word thousands of loyal "Friends" fans flooded Noelle Sheldon's Instagram comments section with on Wednesday, after the actress who played the role of "Emma" on the popular sitcom referenced a joke the show made about her character in the year 2020.

"Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!" Sheldon captioned a photo of herself juxtaposed over the "Friends" famous Central Perk set.

The creative post referenced a joke Matthew Perry's character Chandler made in the season 10 episode titled "The One with the Cake," which aired in 2003, according to Us Weekly. Emma's parents, played by Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) made guests wait to begin her first birthday party until after she woke up from a nap. While guests waited, Ross asked Emma's family and friends to film messages to his daughter that she could watch years later on her 18th birthday.

In the birthday tribute, an impatient Chandler quipped: "Hi Emma, it's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?"

The scene continued with Monica, played by Courteney Cox, adding: "We're Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way. You may not recognize us because we haven't spoken to your parents in 17 years!"

Sheldon's joke was well-received, with her fans dubbing the post "iconic" and "legendary."

"This is the best thing. I love it. HAPPY NEW YEAR," one user wrote.

"Best caption ever," another comment read.

"SHE WOKE UP," another fan joked.

The joke, which has since gone viral, comes at a somber time for "Friends" fans as the sitcom has officially left the Netflix streaming service and won't be available on its new home, HBO Max, for months.