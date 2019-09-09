'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' actor Robert Axelrod dead at 70

Former “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” actor Robert Axelrod has died. He was 70 years old.

The actor's agent broke the news to fans on Sunday by way of a note on the late star's Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that I must tell you that Robert passed away yesterday. He was a wonderful soul whose charismatic personality lit up a room. He will be greatly missed,” the tweet read.

'PROJECT RUNWAY' STAR CHRIS MARCH, 56, IS DEAD AFTER HEART ATTACK: REPORT

Embedded with the tweet was a lengthier statement about Axelrod’s death and storied career.

“It is with a heavy heart that we write that client, Robert “Bob” Axelrod passed away yesterday in Los Angeles at the age of 70. Robert was primarily known as a guitarist in the early 1970s and then transitioned into voice acting into the early 1980s. His voice gave way to the creation of over 150 characters including the legendary Lord Zedd and Finister," the statement read in part.

Although the star was perhaps best known as the villainous voice behind one of the Power Ranger’s greatest nemeses, fans may also remember him from shows like “Digimon” or guest roles in “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Family Matters.”

'POSEIDON ADVENTURE' ACTRESS CAROL LYNLEY DEAD AT 77

“Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions. His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew,” the statement concluded.

According to TMZ, Axelrod was born in New York City and got his start in show business by appearing in commercials as a child. He reportedly also did off-Broadway plays at the Soho Avant-Garde Theater as a teen before setting off to start a music career which ultimately pivoted into a prolific voice acting career.