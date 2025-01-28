Kelsey Grammer says conservative movement is looking ‘more attractive’ to Hollywood

Hollywood has had a strong liberal leaning for years, but actor Kelsey Grammer is starting to see a "softening" of that stance.

"I think in terms of the industry, there's some people who just, they decided to close their minds off, and they kept them closed. They're going to keep it that way. That's how it's going to be. But others seem to be softening a little," Grammer told Fox News Digital.

Grammer has been openly conservative, and he explained its appeal to him, saying, "Because this has never been a position based upon anything but trying to make sense and being open-minded and fair to people, and that’s the foundational thinking behind conservatism. So for me, that's where I always wanted to be."

And now he sees conservatism potentially becoming more "attractive" to other people.

"There's a great thing in Alcoholics Anonymous where they say it's a program of attraction. It needs to look attractive. Now, I think conservatism maybe is starting to look more attractive. But for some, it never will be," Grammer said.

"And that's OK," he added, "God bless you. You’re entitled to make choices based upon what you believe and what you perceive."

The 69-year-old star is looking forward to changes nationally as well with the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

"I certainly hope that we just reestablish ourselves as a country that means what it says and says what it means," Grammer said. "You know, that's really all I really wanted in the first place."

"I mean, the last four years was just loaded with misrepresentation and kind of … I don't want to go so far as to say incompetence, but it was, it was just … insincere.

"And I think a lot of people took their eye off of what the whole meaning of service is. And it's to look after the folks, to look after the people, and that's certainly happened out here," he said, referring to the outpouring of support for those affected by the massive wildfires in Los Angeles.

Grammer added that the "insincere" approach "took a toll around the whole country, which is why Trump probably came into office again, because at least you kind of know where you stand with him."

The "Fraiser" star does have one complaint for Trump though regarding the president’s recent announcement of Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone as special ambassadors to Hollywood.

"Why’d he skip me?" he asked with a laugh.

He added that he and Voight recently had a conversation in which the "Midnight Cowboy" star felt that, as conservatives, they had been "blackballed" by the industry. Grammer admitted he didn’t fully agree, telling Fox News Digital that "he's worked the whole time. I've worked all the time."

"But there's a group of people that aren't interested in working with you just because of your politics, you know? But also, those who wish to be narrow may remain narrow and enjoy their element."

Grammer is looking forward to new projects himself, specifically his upcoming memoir about his sister, Karen, who was murdered by serial killer Freddie Glenn when she was 18 in 1975.

"It's turned out to be a more substantial project in my life than I had anticipated. It has been very healing for me and very inspiring. And I found I'm actually … I'm not a bad writer either, so that's been a good discovery," he said of the book, titled "Karen: A Memoir."

"But it memorializes my sister in a way that I've never had a chance to do," he continued. "And it introduces her to people who don't even know about her until they'll read this book. And I've had some great responses from it, from some of the people helping represent the book now. They've read it, and I've gotten calls from [them] saying, ‘I just reread the book, it's changed my life.’"

"Stuff like that's important. My manager, when he first read it, said, ‘Gosh, you know, I feel like I know Karen now. And that's why I did it."

Grammer’s film and TV career is, of course, continuing as well, with the actor currently starring in the film "Wish You Were Here," a romantic drama directed by Julia Stiles.

He’s also hoping to do another sitcom but remains focused on finding a new home for his beloved character of Fraiser Crane after the reboot series, "Fraiser," was canceled on Paramount+.

"I think we'll find a home for Frasier somewhere," he said. "So we're working on that. He's just such a wonderful character to play, and we found such a wonderful group of people to sort of surround him in this latest iteration. And I think there's a great future for it. I mean, there's great storytelling ahead of it."

Fatherhood is also keeping him busy thanks to his three youngest children with wife Kayte Walsh: Faith, Kelsey and Auden. Grammer is also a father to four older children, including actresses Spencer Grammer and Greer Grammer.

"There's a lot of stuff happening, and I've got three young ones, so it's like, I got to be in the game," he said with a laugh.