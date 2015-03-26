Fox411 Playlist: Madonna breaks her own records with release of new single

Madonna shows that she is still the queen of pop as her latest tune "Give Me All Your Luvin" breaks her own record, scoring her 41st number one on the Billboard Dance/Club Play Songs list. The hit tune features the always controversial M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj.

Also creating quite a stir on Billboard charts is Simon Cowell's British pop band, One Direction. The all-boy group debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

One direction may be celebrating the start to promising career as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is gearing up to honor its latest batch of honorees with the announcement of presenters at the 2012 ceremony.

Chuck D will be inducting the Beastie Boys and comedian Chris Rock will be welcoming the Red Hot Chili Peppers into the prestigious group. The presenters for Guns N' Roses is yet to be announced.

Not to be outdone, Herbie Hancock is showing his appreciation for music launching an initiative to make April 30th "International Jazz Day." The inaugural event will feature concerts in New York, New Orleans and Paris. Some of the artists set to perform are Hancock himself, Bridgewater, Wynton Marsalis, Wayne Shorter and other jazz greats.

Another concert that fans are looking forward to is that of Beyonce, who recently announced that she is returning to the stage after giving birth to Blue Ivy. The three shows will take place in Atlantic City on Memorial Day Weekend.

To hear an exclusive sit down with "X Factor" finalist Chris Rene along with a chat with rock icons KISS and Motley Crue click play on this week's 411 Playlist!