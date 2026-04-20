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Christina Applegate addresses health concerns after reported hospitalization

'Dead to Me' actress Christina Applegate is 'getting stronger and better every day' while focusing on her health

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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Christina Applegate returned to social media Monday with gratitude for her loved ones.

Applegate, 54, spoke out on Instagram after dodging speculation she was hospitalized. The "Married… With Children" actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," Applegate shared online. "Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day."

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE SAYS MS HAS LEFT HER MOSTLY CONFINED TO BEDROOM, IMPACTING LIFE AS A MOM

Christina Applegate poses wearing a red velvet dress

Christina Applegate broke her silence on her health battle amid reports of a recent hospitalization. (John Schearer)

She added, "I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough."

Applegate revealed on her "MeSsy" podcast last year that she's been hospitalized upwards of 30 times due to her MS symptoms. 

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"For three years, since I was diagnosed, I’ve been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain," she said. "That is unimaginable, OK? They’ve done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else."

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"One of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs, you know, not like completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs. I have noticed that — and I’m going to be really honest — if I have to poop, I puke."

Christina Applegate standing and smiling at an event

Applegate has been honest about living with MS since receiving her diagnosis in June 2021. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

"My neuro doesn’t — God bless her — says that’s not an MS thing," Applegate added. "So, I’m sorry, there’s got to be a correlation here, and I’m not a doctor. I’m not giving medical advice. I’m just saying, just think about that, OK? Because I’m in the middle of the same exact situation, and it f------ sucks, and it’s scary."

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The "Dead to Me" actress — who recently became a best-selling author with her memoir, "You With the Sad Eyes" — recently admitted that her diagnosis often impacted her ability to parent her 15-year-old daughter Sadie.

"I want to take her [to school and activities]; it’s my favorite thing to do," Applegate told People magazine. "It’s the only time we have together by ourselves. I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do."

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble posing at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Christina Applegate admitted her MS diagnosis has impacted her ability to parent her 15-year-old daughter, Sadie. (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

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Because of limitations, Applegate said she feels more free to be unapologetically herself.

"My life isn’t wrapped up with a bow," she said. "People’s lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f---ing suck sometimes. So I’m being as honest and raw as I possibly can."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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