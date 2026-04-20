Sarah Ferguson is hoping 'to evaporate like mist' as she's seen for the first time in 7 months: expert

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Sarah Ferguson has been spotted for the first time in seven months hiding out at a luxe Austrian ski resort.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife has been living in exile since she was stripped of her Duchess of York title last year. Just last month, Ferguson was stripped of her Freedom of the City of York honor.

On April 15, Ferguson was seen keeping a low profile in a jacket and a blue baseball hat.

Helena Chard, a British royal expert, told Fox News Digital that she believes friends are coming to her aid and funding her life during this time.

She was spotted at a luxe ski chalet that goes for $2.7K a night, according to The Times.

"Incognito, anxious Fergie is keeping a low profile. She cannot believe how low she has sunk although, contrary to people’s thoughts, she is not destitute. Friends have stepped in to whisk her away from her stress," she said.

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Chard continued, "Viewed as generous to a fault, Fergie is reportedly being helped by those who are repaying the favour and helping her slip away from the press. Although Austria is known as a hotspot for wealthy patrons who host royals and ex royals…either way the assumption is someone else is picking up the tab."

Ian Pelham Turner, royal broadcaster, pointed out that Ferguson used to work in the area as a chalet maid and nanny, so she could be staying with a former client or a friend. "At the moment Andrew is I am sure aware of the situation but keeping his distance so as not to betray her hideaway," he said.

Chard explained that Austria is giving Ferguson the privacy to dodge U.S. politicians who want her to testify against former Prince Andrew and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

"She is no doubt terrified because she has seen what has happened to Andrew. She was aware of everything as all of her correspondence has actually proven the way she backtracked and was trying to play both sides." — Hilary Fordwich, British royals expert

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"What’s next for Fergie? She may hope to evaporate like mist whilst juggling her alleged burner phones however I fear she will now be under immense scrutiny," Chard said. "Fergie’s reputation rehab is nowhere near on the cards. Keeping her distance during Andrew’s legal heat and away from media pressure is completely tactical."

Hilary Fordwich, British royals expert, told Fox News Digital that Ferguson is "terrified" after seeing what's happened to her ex-husband.

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"She is no doubt terrified because she has seen what has happened to Andrew. She was aware of everything as all of her correspondence has actually proven the way she backtracked and was trying to play both sides," Fordwich said. "Needless to say at a minimum authorities will want to speak to her as to what exactly she did know."

Amanda Matta, Royal Commentator, told Fox News Digital there is no way of knowing who exactly is funding Ferguson's lifestyle.

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"The choice of an Austrian ski resort could be linked to whoever is helping to support Sarah, but really, we have no idea who finances her lifestyle. That seems to be one of the reasons that the King is keen to keep Andrew close by on royal property: so that he doesn’t become compromised by an outside funding source," Matta said.

Richard Fitzwilliams, royal expert, believes Ferguson latest sighting shows "no future" for the disgraced royal.

"There appears to be no future for Sarah Ferguson. She was never previously short of ideas. If a publisher wanted to gain notoriety by publishing one of her books, there’s nothing to stop them. However charities won’t touch her," he said.

Ferguson previously faced scrutiny for accepting money from Epstein around 2010. Ferguson later acknowledged this was a serious error in judgment and apologized, stating she regretted the association.

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