Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Sarah Ferguson is hoping 'to evaporate like mist' as she's seen for the first time in 7 months: expert

Fergie spotted for the first time after Epstein fallout at a luxe ski chalet that reportedly goes for $2.7K a night

By Janelle Ash , Ashley Papa , Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
close
Former Countess Luann de Lesseps tells Sarah Ferguson how to survive Epstein scandal Video

Former Countess Luann de Lesseps tells Sarah Ferguson how to survive Epstein scandal

The "Real Housewives of New York City" alum offers empathy and advice to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, as she navigates her own public turmoil.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson has been spotted for the first time in seven months hiding out at a luxe Austrian ski resort.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife has been living in exile since she was stripped of her Duchess of York title last year. Just last month, Ferguson was stripped of her Freedom of the City of York honor.

On April 15, Ferguson was seen keeping a low profile in a jacket and a blue baseball hat.

Helena Chard, a British royal expert, told Fox News Digital that she believes friends are coming to her aid and funding her life during this time.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson spotted for the first time in seven months in Austria. (The Sun/News Licensing)

She was spotted at a luxe ski chalet that goes for $2.7K a night, according to The Times.

"Incognito, anxious Fergie is keeping a low profile. She cannot believe how low she has sunk although, contrary to people’s thoughts, she is not destitute. Friends have stepped in to whisk her away from her stress," she said.

FORMER PRINCE ANDREW’S DAUGHTERS WON’T ATTEND EASTER SERVICE AS ‘YORK BRAND’ DEEMED ‘TOXIC’: EXPERT

Chard continued, "Viewed as generous to a fault, Fergie is reportedly being helped by those who are repaying the favour and helping her slip away from the press. Although Austria is known as a hotspot for wealthy patrons who host royals and ex royals…either way the assumption is someone else is picking up the tab."

Sarah Ferguson wearing a green and bright pink dress

On March 22, 2026, a spokesperson for Sarah Ferguson denied U.K. reports that she was participating in a reality TV series about cloning late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis)

Ian Pelham Turner, royal broadcaster, pointed out that Ferguson used to work in the area as a chalet maid and nanny, so she could be staying with a former client or a friend. "At the moment Andrew is I am sure aware of the situation but keeping his distance so as not to betray her hideaway," he said.

Chard explained that Austria is giving Ferguson the privacy to dodge U.S. politicians who want her to testify against former Prince Andrew and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

"She is no doubt terrified because she has seen what has happened to Andrew. She was aware of everything as all of her correspondence has actually proven the way she backtracked and was trying to play both sides."

— Hilary Fordwich, British royals expert

FORMER PRINCE ANDREW REFUSES TO LEAVE TEMPORARY HOME, DEMANDS UPGRADES MEET ‘ROYAL STANDARDS’: EXPERT

"What’s next for Fergie? She may hope to evaporate like mist whilst juggling her alleged burner phones however I fear she will now be under immense scrutiny," Chard said. "Fergie’s reputation rehab is nowhere near on the cards. Keeping her distance during Andrew’s legal heat and away from media pressure is completely tactical."

Sarah Ferguson in the Alps

Sarah Ferguson pictured on Wednesday 15th in the Alps. (The Sun/News Licensing)

Hilary Fordwich, British royals expert, told Fox News Digital that Ferguson is "terrified" after seeing what's happened to her ex-husband.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She is no doubt terrified because she has seen what has happened to Andrew. She was aware of everything as all of her correspondence has actually proven the way she backtracked and was trying to play both sides," Fordwich said. "Needless to say at a minimum authorities will want to speak to her as to what exactly she did know."

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor standing outside Westminster Cathedral in London

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attend the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025 in London. The ex-Duchess of York's whereabouts are currently unknown. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

Amanda Matta, Royal Commentator, told Fox News Digital there is no way of knowing who exactly is funding Ferguson's lifestyle.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The choice of an Austrian ski resort could be linked to whoever is helping to support Sarah, but really, we have no idea who finances her lifestyle. That seems to be one of the reasons that the King is keen to keep Andrew close by on royal property: so that he doesn’t become compromised by an outside funding source," Matta said.

Sarah Ferguson speaking at a climate panel in New York City

Amanda Matta, Royal Commentator, told Fox News Digital there is no way of knowing who exactly is funding her lifestyle. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Richard Fitzwilliams, royal expert, believes Ferguson latest sighting shows "no future" for the disgraced royal.

"There appears to be no future for Sarah Ferguson. She was never previously short of ideas. If a publisher wanted to gain notoriety by publishing one of her books, there’s nothing to stop them. However charities won’t touch her," he said.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell standing together at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2005 in New York City. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Ferguson previously faced scrutiny for accepting money from Epstein around 2010. Ferguson later acknowledged this was a serious error in judgment and apologized, stating she regretted the association.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue