Johnny Knoxville shocks suburbs with epic explosion that Southern California locals mistook for plane crash

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Johnny Knoxville played chaos agent in Southern California over the weekend.

A "double explosion" was captured on film outside of a dog park by a Simi Valley local, only for social media users to discover that Knoxville was behind the blast.

"Apparently people thought a plane had crashed yesterday in Simi Valley," Knoxville said in a @joeknowsventura clip shared online.

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"Little did they know it was from a monstrous explosion @jemfxpopov created for us for the final day ever of @jackass filming."

A large plume of smoke was seen rising behind the hillside where Big Sky Movie Ranch operates just before the sunset in suburbia.

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Big Sky has served as the filming location for a number of films and television shows, including, "Little House on the Prairie," "Gunsmoke," "Wild Bill," and "Quantum Leap."

"We were standing near the explosion and couldn’t believe what we were seeing," Knoxville wrote online. "Immediately after the entire cast went and hugged @jemfxpopov’s neck.

"Thank you to Elia, his crew and the rest of our amazing crew yesterday to make sure we went out with a bang. 26 years and that’s a wrap!!"

Knoxville added, "Coming to theater June 26th, Jackass: Best and Last."

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The long-running and often controversial stunt series first debuted on MTV in 2000 and ran for three seasons while amassing a cult following and six feature films.

Knoxville spoke too soon last year and admitted that the fifth film would be the last.

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"This will be the last one. This is the natural place to end," Knoxville told Rolling Stone at the time. "So it’s going to be absolutely awful."

His future plans included a lot of the same things he's responsible for day-to-day: "Be a dad, play with our crazy dog, hang out with my wife, work a little."

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He attempted to lower the standards for fans going into the fifth movie, and said he couldn't do another film where he gets "another concussion."

"(I'm) way over my limit for concussions," he said. "I just can't get hit in the head anymore. But, a lot of other guys can."