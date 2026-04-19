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Johnny Knoxville shocks suburbs with epic explosion that Southern California locals mistook for plane crash

'Jackass' first debuted on MTV in 2000 and has produced six feature films over 26 years

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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Johnny Knoxville played chaos agent in Southern California over the weekend.

A "double explosion" was captured on film outside of a dog park by a Simi Valley local, only for social media users to discover that Knoxville was behind the blast.

"Apparently people thought a plane had crashed yesterday in Simi Valley," Knoxville said in a @joeknowsventura clip shared online.

BAM MARGERA SHREDS ON SKATEBOARD, DEFIES ODDS STACKED AGAINST HIM

Johnny Knoxville wears glasses and coat

Johnny Knoxville has been at the helm of "Jackass" since the controversial stunt series debuted on MTV in 2000. (FOX)

"Little did they know it was from a monstrous explosion @jemfxpopov created for us for the final day ever of @jackass filming."

A large plume of smoke was seen rising behind the hillside where Big Sky Movie Ranch operates just before the sunset in suburbia.

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Big Sky has served as the filming location for a number of films and television shows, including, "Little House on the Prairie," "Gunsmoke," "Wild Bill," and "Quantum Leap."

"We were standing near the explosion and couldn’t believe what we were seeing," Knoxville wrote online. "Immediately after the entire cast went and hugged @jemfxpopov’s neck.

Bam Margera poses with Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O at MTV Video Awards

Bam Margera and Steve-O found fame with the "Jackass" crew, a group of amateur stuntman who were known for filming their wild antics. (Frank Micelotta Archive)

"Thank you to Elia, his crew and the rest of our amazing crew yesterday to make sure we went out with a bang. 26 years and that’s a wrap!!"

Knoxville added, "Coming to theater June 26th, Jackass: Best and Last."

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The long-running and often controversial stunt series first debuted on MTV in 2000 and ran for three seasons while amassing a cult following and six feature films.

Knoxville spoke too soon last year and admitted that the fifth film would be the last.

Johnny Knoxville in the Royal Rumble

Johnny Knoxville previously confessed that the fifth "Jackass" movie would be his final. (Joe Camporeale)

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"This will be the last one. This is the natural place to end," Knoxville told Rolling Stone at the time. "So it’s going to be absolutely awful." 

His future plans included a lot of the same things he's responsible for day-to-day: "Be a dad, play with our crazy dog, hang out with my wife, work a little."

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He attempted to lower the standards for fans going into the fifth movie, and said he couldn't do another film where he gets "another concussion."

"(I'm) way over my limit for concussions," he said. "I just can't get hit in the head anymore. But, a lot of other guys can."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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