Jane Seymour continues her 75th birthday celebration with her 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' co-stars

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Jane Seymour celebrated her 75th birthday with her former "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" co-stars.

Although the actress’ actual birthday is February 15, the star celebrated with her former co-stars Joe Lando, Jessica Bowman, Brandon Douglas, Jonelle Allen, Frank Collision, Jason Leland Adams, Erika Flores and Shawn Toovey.

The event was thrown by her Open Hearts Foundation, featuring a western-themed jubilee.

Seymour appeared on "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" from 1993 until 1998.

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She played Michaela Quinn in the series; the show was set in the 1800s.

Lando played her love interest, Byron Sully on the show.

Seymour had a Western-themed cake and decor that featured images of her as well as cookies with her face on them, as seen on Instagram.

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She captioned the post: "The Jubilee was far more than a celebration. It was a beautiful reminder of how deeply connected we are through the people we love, the memories we share, and the kindness we carry forward."

Adding: "To see so many dear friends from so many chapters of my life, including some I hadn’t seen in decades, was incredibly moving."

"I’m filled with gratitude for everyone who came, everyone who helped bring the celebration to life, every fan who has walked this journey with me, and every person who continues to support @openheartsfoundation and the work we care so deeply about," she said.

"Thank you for all the love, for all the years, and for making this celebration one I will never forget. My heart is so full," she concluded.

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Weeks earlier, Seymour enjoyed a family trip to Hawaii.

The British actress took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her vacation in Hawaii, where she spent time with her daughter and grandchildren.

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Seymour shared the photos alongside thoughtful captions centered on family, gratitude and slowing down.

In a recent post, Seymour walked along the shoreline in a bold red one-piece swimsuit with a front cutout.

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She accessorized with a wide-brimmed sun hat and oversized black sunglasses, lifting both arms in the air as she smiled toward the camera.