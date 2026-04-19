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Medical Drama

Jane Seymour continues her 75th birthday celebration with her 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' co-stars

The actress' Open Hearts Foundation threw the western-themed party featuring a reunion with co-stars from the 1990s series

By Sarah Sotoodeh , Danielle Minnetian Fox News
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Jane Seymour says she’s ‘in my prime right now’ at 74 Video

Jane Seymour says she’s ‘in my prime right now’ at 74

The 74-year-old actress told Fox News Digital she is "grateful" for her health and to still have a career in Hollywood.

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Jane Seymour celebrated her 75th birthday with her former "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" co-stars.

Although the actress’ actual birthday is February 15, the star celebrated with her former co-stars Joe Lando, Jessica Bowman, Brandon Douglas, Jonelle Allen, Frank Collision, Jason Leland Adams, Erika Flores and Shawn Toovey.

The event was thrown by her Open Hearts Foundation, featuring a western-themed jubilee.

Seymour appeared on "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" from 1993 until 1998.

JANE SEYMOUR SAYS SHE’S ‘IN MY PRIME RIGHT NOW’ AT 74

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour celebrated her 75th birthday with her former "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" co-stars. Her birthday was in February, but she celebrated it with her former co-stars on Saturday. (Jane Seymour/Instagram)

She played Michaela Quinn in the series; the show was set in the 1800s.

Lando played her love interest, Byron Sully on the show.

Seymour had a Western-themed cake and decor that featured images of her as well as cookies with her face on them, as seen on Instagram.

Jane Seymour celebrating her birthday.

The star celebrated with her former co-stars Joe Lando, Jessica Bowman, Brandon Douglas, Jonelle Allen, Frank Collision, Jason Leland Adams, Erika Flores and Shawn Toovey. (Jane Seymour/Instagram)

JANE SEYMOUR SAYS SHE’S ‘NEVER ON A DIET,’ REVEALS SIMPLE ROUTINE THAT’S KEPT HER A SIZE 4 FOR DECADES

She captioned the post: "The Jubilee was far more than a celebration. It was a beautiful reminder of how deeply connected we are through the people we love, the memories we share, and the kindness we carry forward."

Adding: "To see so many dear friends from so many chapters of my life, including some I hadn’t seen in decades, was incredibly moving."

"I’m filled with gratitude for everyone who came, everyone who helped bring the celebration to life, every fan who has walked this journey with me, and every person who continues to support @openheartsfoundation and the work we care so deeply about," she said.

"Thank you for all the love, for all the years, and for making this celebration one I will never forget. My heart is so full," she concluded.

Jane Seymour smiling wearing a yellow halter dress at an event.

Seymour turned 75 on February 15. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images for AMC Networks/Acorn TV)

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Weeks earlier, Seymour enjoyed a family trip to Hawaii.

The British actress took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her vacation in Hawaii, where she spent time with her daughter and grandchildren.

Jane Seymour as Dr. Michaela Quinn and Joe Lando as Byron Sully posing with horses

Jane Seymour as Dr. Michaela 'Mike' Quinn, and Joe Lando, as Byron Sully, for "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman." (Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

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Seymour shared the photos alongside thoughtful captions centered on family, gratitude and slowing down.

In a recent post, Seymour walked along the shoreline in a bold red one-piece swimsuit with a front cutout.

Jane Seymour wearing a red one-piece swimsuit and sun hat walking on a beach with mountains and ocean in the background.

Jane Seymour throws her hands up while walking along the beach in a red one-piece swimsuit during her Hawaii getaway. (Jane Seymour/Instagram)

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She accessorized with a wide-brimmed sun hat and oversized black sunglasses, lifting both arms in the air as she smiled toward the camera.

She captioned the post, "Somewhere between the ocean and the mountains, it feels easier to remember what really matters. Carrying a bit of that calm into the week ahead. What helps you stay grounded during busy days? 🧘‍♀️"

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

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