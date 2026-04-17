‘Duck Dynasty’ star Sadie Robertson Huff admits ‘fears’ over putting her kids on reality TV

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Sadie Robertson Huff is leaning on family history as she brings her children into the spotlight.

The "Duck Dynasty" alum defended her decision to film with her kids for the show's spinoff series, crediting her mother’s example for giving her the confidence to say yes. Huff has embraced the choice as a full-circle moment as she films her day-to-day life for "Duck Dynasty: The Revival."

"You know what's cool is, I told my mom this the other day. I said, 'I hope you feel complimented by the fact that I'm doing so many things the same that you did for me as a kid. Like I'm wanting to repeat my childhood with them.' And my mom was like, 'That's the nicest thing ever,'" Robertson told Fox News Digital while discussing her partnership with Minno, a Christian streaming app and digital media platform for kids.

"And I really mean that. Like, you know, I think giving me the confidence to say yes to doing a TV show with my kids was because my mom did it with me when I was a kid, and I'm so grateful that she did," Huff added.

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Huff admitted the decision has come with added pressure now that she's the one calling the shots.

"Now, there's so many fears, there's so many things that we've had to navigate in hard days. It was certainly way easier to do a TV show as the kid. I was just having fun. Now as the mom, you're weighing all these things."

"... It was such a good experience for me as a kid, I wanted them to have it and my kids loved it. Every day Honey would be like, 'Is the film crew coming tomorrow?' She had so much fun filming. She is the biggest 'Duck Dynasty' fan. She loves to watch the show, and it's actually been really fun. So I don't know that we're doing a lot differently."

WATCH: ‘DUCK DYNASTY’ STAR SADIE ROBERTSON HUFF SHARES WHY SHE WANTED HER KIDS TO FILM REALITY SHOW

Huff revealed she's actually been "leaning in a lot" when it comes to her mom's wisdom on how to raise her kids in the spotlight. Calling her mom her mentor, Huff explained Korie Robertson has been her guiding light.

Huff gained fame alongside her family while starring in A&E's hit reality TV series, "Duck Dynasty" in 2012. Her reality TV fame helped launch her entertainment career, which features a "Dancing with the Stars" appearance, published faith-based books, and motivational speaking gigs.

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Huff married fitness coach Christian Huff in 2019, and the couple shares three daughters: Honey, Haven and Kit.

While Huff shares her life on camera, she also shares it online with her 5.3 million Instagram followers. She told Fox News Digital she's constantly trying to discern where the boundary lies when it comes to her children's privacy.

"We feel so called by Matthew 5 — 'be the light of the world' — and so that's why we chose to share our family because we do feel like hopefully we can help other families see a family of faith and a family who really loves each other. We have all the struggles everybody else does, but this is where we find, you know, our hope."

"... There's a lot we keep private," she added. "And then, when we decide to share all the things that we do share, it's for the purpose of bringing people hope, bringing people to laugh. Hopefully steering people in the right direction ... We try to keep our focus clear on social media."

WATCH: SADIE ROBERTSON HUFF SAYS DECIDING WHAT TO SHARE ABOUT HER KIDS IS A 'HUGE PRAYER'

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Huff and her husband also rely on their faith when it comes to day-to-day parenting.

"Christian and I always say that, 'I don't know how you do it without faith. I don't know how you do it without the Holy Spirit being in your life, just helping you,' because parenting is hard. There's a lot of insecurities that come around parenting. And I think, especially in this day of social media, the temptation — and even ChatGPT, the temptation is like, 'Well, what are they doing? What are they doing? Let me ask chat the question.' And what I don't think people are realizing, or maybe they do, but you don't have another answer for it, is that just makes you more and more anxious."

"It's like, okay, well, you always feel like you're not doing enough, someone's doing it better. You always feel a little panicky, a little on edge, a lil anxious. But yet, when you parent with faith, and you don't have to go to social media or ChatGPT, but can go to God and say, 'God? You knit these little kids together in my womb. How do I parent them, you know? Give me the grace for today. Give me this strength for today, give me the wisdom.'"

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She contrasted that uneasy, pressure-filled mindset with what she said is her more grounded reality. Huff explained that while it can be tempting to seek answers from modern outlets, she’s learned they don’t offer the same sense of peace or direction.

"I have realized, even in my own life, when I turn to things like ChatGPT, or when I turn to things like social media — it's not that you can't learn some from that. But if that's my source, I'm gonna be anxious and I always feel like I'm not doing enough. But when I've turned to God, prayer, and even mentors in my life — my mom, my grandmother, friends that I see doing a great job — that's when I feel strengthened. And that's where I feel like I actually have direction for how to be a good mom."