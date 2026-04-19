'Facts of Life' star reveals cancer battle after social media hiatus

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Mindy Cohn is out of the hospital and recovering after fighting a secret cancer battle.

The "Facts of Life" actress returned to Instagram Sunday with gratitude for life and a message to her followers.

"Have been off social media for awhile ‘ cuz I had to go kick cancer’s a--," Cohn shared online.

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The "Palm Royale" star rested in a hospital bed and hoisted a thumbs up in an image posted on her account.

"I did so with the extraordinary help of Providence Saint John’s hospital staff, especially my nurses Finja, Patty and Courtney and my hero, the phenomenal oncology surgeon @antonbilchik."

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Cohn, who earned star status for portraying Natalie Green in the hit '80s sitcom, did not disclose any further details about her diagnosis.

Cohn's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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"Thank you to my family especially my cherished @tarakarsian @johnwstewart @gregoryzarian who have been my advocates and always on the ready to help me when it’s 'my turn,'" Cohn continued.

"Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. onwards! F**K Cancer!"

A number of stage and screen stars sent well-wishes to the actress, with Helen Hunt giving the approval for Dr. Blilchik.

"Mindy!!!! Sending love and healing energy," Holly Robinson Peete wrote, while Octavia Spencer posted a slew of heart emojis.

"U got this girl," Rosie O'Donnell added.

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"Love you, Mindy! Here whenevs you need us!" Jerry O'Connell noted, while Peri Gilpin wrote, "Lots of Love to you Mindy! I’m happy you are on the mend. Looking forward to coffee in the near future!"

Cohn previously admitted that she never set out to pursue a career in acting when she was cast in "Facts of Life" at the age of 13.

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"It’s just what I did after school — and then had to come home to four hours of homework a night," she told Vanity Fair.

"I will tell you that as a 17-year-old, I felt like a 40-year-old, and a lot of it just had to do with the school workload. But that preciousness of being on a TV show didn’t really hit until then, so I think it saved me."

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Legendary producer Norman Lear, production supervisor Alan Horn and "Diff'rent Strokes" actress Charlotte Rae met Cohn during a visit to her high school, the exclusive Westlake School for Girls in Bel Air.

"The Facts of Life" followed four girls attending the prestigious boarding school, the Eastland School, and their relationship with their dorm mother, Mrs. Edna Garrett (Rae). The show aired for nine seasons from 1979-88.