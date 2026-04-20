‘Euphoria’ slammed as ‘fetish slop’ as backlash explodes and fans call for cancellation

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"Euphoria" fans have called for the highly anticipated show to be scrapped altogether as the first two episodes left viewers stunned.

The hit HBO show ignited a wave of backlash as fans labeled the first two episodes of season three as shocking and "disturbing" content.

"euphoria should've just been cancelled and over with tbh it's tiring seeing sam levinson turn the girls into worthless prostitutes for every single episode just say you hate women and pack this s----y doomed show up," a user wrote on X.

"i honestly think they jus [sic] didn't know what to do with euphoria and that's why the plot was lost so bad," another user wrote. "it had so much potential and so many different story lines to dive into to keep the story true to different teenage struggles. now it's just fetish SLOP."

SYDNEY SWEENEY’S ‘EUPHORIA’ RETURN SPARKS BACKLASH AS FANS SLAM ‘HUMILIATING’ STORYLINE

Fans specifically took aim at Sydney Sweeney's storyline for the second week in a row. Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie Howard has focused largely on the character's desire to start an OnlyFans account in order to pay for an extravagant wedding she plans to have with fiancé Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi.

"I've no words for Sydney, this scene [is] actually terrible," a user wrote about the scene where Sweeney's character poses as an "adult baby" for her OnlyFans content.

Fox News Digital reached out to HBO for comment.

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Last week, users were quick to claim the show's creator was "humiliating" Sweeney with the OnlyFans storyline.

"Sydney Sweeney in season 3 is literally just humiliating her. I don't get how they don't see that it's not about this, her role is reduced to basically HUMILIATING HER, she's not gonna win any awards like that," one user wrote on X , before referencing a future scene. "They dress her like a baby, pretending to be a baby with a pacifier for what?"

"I thought it was AI but it's real, my God, what did they do to Sydney Sweeney in the third season of Euphoria?" another added .

"The way the director sexualizes all these girls for this show is very disturbing to me and like I will never watch Euphoria that being one of the main reasons," another wrote.

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Others defended Sweeney, pointing out the show has always been risqué.

"Girl, it's called acting," one commenter wrote in response to the user who called it a humiliation ritual. "Sydney's playing a messy character on a show that's always been wild and unhinged. If it was too much for her she wouldn't have signed on. People acting shocked like they haven't seen 'Euphoria' before lol."

One user acknowledged that all of the backlash may do little to dent the show’s popularity.

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"the sad thing about euphoria is that we're all gonna keep watching it no matter how many f----d up fantasies sam levinson injects into the show. as long as the ratings are good HBO doesn't give a F--K," the user wrote.

Premiering in 2019, "Euphoria" is the show that helped launch and solidify the careers of many cast members — including Sweeney, Elordi and Zendaya .