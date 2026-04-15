Billy Ray Cyrus gushes over 'beautiful girlfriend' Elizabeth Hurley after Olivier Awards red carpet

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Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus proved they're still going strong when they walked the red carpet together at a recent event.

The 60-year-old "Austin Powers" actress and Cyrus, 64, posed for photos together at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, April 12, where Hurley was a presenter on stage.

"So proud of my beautiful girlfriend @elizabethhurley1 presenting last night @OlivierAwards ❤️ the evening reminded me why I love our industry — and gave me the perfect excuse to wear the best birthday presents ever from Elizabeth & Damian," Cyrus wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the evening.

Hurley stunned as she posed for photos in a long-sleeve white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, which also featured fabric gathered and draped around the waist, creating soft ruching. She paired the dress with diamond jewelry, including a pendant necklace and earrings.

ELIZABETH HURLEY STRIPS DOWN TO BIKINI BOTTOMS FOR RACY PHOTO WHILE POSING IN A FLOWER FIELD

Cyrus stood beside her in the photos wearing a black T-shirt with a black blazer over it and dark pants, which he paired with black leather boots. He also accessorized with multiple layered necklaces and a patterned scarf.

The two were joined by Hurley's 24-year-old son, Damian, who wore a white silk suit with a cross necklace.

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Hurley also posted photos from the big night on her Instagram, writing she was "honoured to present" the category of best new musical at the award show.

"Now I’m longing to see the show that won- Paddington the Musical. A truly unforgettable evening, and a beautiful reminder of exactly why I love the theatre ♥️," she added.

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The couple broke the internet when they made their relationship public on Easter Sunday in April 2025 by posting a photo of themselves with his arm around her as they leaned against a fence in the middle of a field.

It seems as though the two spent the holiday together again this year, as Hurley posted photos of her and Cyrus cuddling baby sheep with her son, captioning the post, "Happy Easter."

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"I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising. It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well," she told Page Six in May 2025.

"We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country," she added. "And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely."

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Since making their romance known, Cyrus has been seen in a number of photos shared on Hurley's Instagram account, which show them spending holidays together, on red carpets or just being together.

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