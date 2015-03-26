FOX411 Playlist: Lindsay Buckingham Flies Solo, But Gwyenth Paltrow Won't

The first ever "American Idol" makes a strong comeback on this week's 411 Playlist.

Kelly Clarkson's "Mr. Know It All" debuted at number 30 on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs list. The single is the first off of her highly anticipated album entitled "Stronger." The hazel-eyed crooner has also picked up two CMA nominations for her duet with Jason Aldean, "Don't You Wanna Stay."

In other Billboard news, Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter IV" debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The ninth studio album by the rapper also tops the R&B/Hip Hop Albums, Digital Albums, Rap Albums charts.

Leading the Dance/Club Play Songs is Yoko Ono who is now being billed as simply Ono. The former Mrs. John Lennon's single "Talking to the Universe" has spent 10 weeks on the charts and finally hit the top spot.

"House" star Hugh Laurie is hoping to join Ono and Lil Wayne on the Billboard charts. The English actor is showing off his musical talents with his debut album called "Let Them Talk."

Another artist who is looking to make a transition is Nick Jonas. Moving in the opposite direction from Hugh Laurie, the former Jonas Brother will be replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the Broadway show "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." His run on the big stage is expected to last from January 24th to July 1st.

Like Laurie and Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to multitasking. The Oscar Award winning actress has lent her voice to Fox's "Glee" and to the motion picture "Country Strong." She sat down with Fox 411 and when asked about a possible solo album she responded "I can't quite see it, but maybe that will change."

Paltrow's "Contagion" is currently in theaters.

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham released his sixth studio album "Seeds We Sow" and tells Fox 411 that he "would not be able to make these solo albums, these small machine pieces of work, without the other side, which is Fleetwood Mac."

Like Fleetwood Mac, who has experiences its fair share of ups and downs, My Chemical Romance is in the news after the firing of drummer Michael Pedicone for allegedly "stealing from the band." A blog post on the band's website goes on to say that they have "no intention of pressing charges." Pedicone responded to the allegations in a Twitter post and claimed "what happened is more complicated than it sounds but I did make a mistake."

For more from Gwyneth Paltrow and Lindsey Buckingham be sure to click in on this week's 411 Playlist!