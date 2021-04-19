Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeopardy
Published

Fox sportscaster Joe Buck to guest host 'Jeopardy!': report

Media personality will reportedly take over emceeing the iconic game show for a number of episodes this summer

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Joe Buck will be a "Jeopardy!" guest host, according to a new report.

The Fox sportscaster, 51, will reportedly take over emceeing the iconic game show for a number of episodes this summer, per Page Six

Since "Jeopardy!" lost its beloved host Alex Trebek in November 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, a number of individuals have rotated hosting duties for a two-week period.

Trebek was 80 years old. The Emmy winner served as the host for "Jeopardy!" since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes.

'JEOPARDY!' GUEST HOST AARON RODGERS' HILARIOUS REACTION TO FAILED GREEN BAY PACKERS CLUE

Former contestant Ken Jennings and "Jeopardy!" executive producer of the program, Mike Richards, have both taken a turn as host as well as journalist Katie Couric and Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

Joe Buck has been FOX Sports’ lead play-by-play broadcaster for the NFL on FOX since 2002.

Joe Buck has been FOX Sports’ lead play-by-play broadcaster for the NFL on FOX since 2002. (Fox Sports)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just finished his stint as a guest host.

"Jeopardy!" producers announced Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are up next.

'JEOPARDY!' VIEWERS OUTRAGED BY DR. OZ'S GUEST-HOSTING GIG, CALL FOR BOYCOTT

Buck is best known as the voice of the World Series for Fox since 1996 and also has commented on NFL games since 2002. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for "Jeopardy!" and Buck didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment. 

On Our Radar