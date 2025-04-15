Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'The Breakfast Club' cast reunites, Josh Duhamel's off-the-grid lifestyle

Sofia Vergara shares sultry bikini snap, King Charles won’t hand throne to Prince William as monarchy shake-up could spark 'crisis'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Breakfast Club cast; Josh Duhamel

The cast of "The Breakfast Club" reunites for the first time in decades. Actor Josh Duhamel shares details of his off-grid life in Minnesota. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

- 'The Breakfast Club' cast reunites for the first time in 40 years, leaving one star 'very emotional'

- Josh Duhamel left Hollywood behind to live off-grid in Minnesota

- Sofia Vergara begs for summer with cheeky bikini snap

Sofia Vergara in a strapless black outfit in New York City with one hand on her hip in front of a gold wall

Sofia Vergara shared a revealing bikini photo on social media. (Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

STAYING THE COURSE - King Charles won’t hand throne to Prince William as monarchy shake-up could spark 'crisis': experts.

PRISON PEN PAL - Rosie O'Donnell says convicted killer Lyle Menendez is first 'straight man' she can 'love' and ‘trust.’

RAW CONFESSION - Prince Harry's 'worst fears' realized in UK security battle.

'LOW PLACES' - Garth Brooks found Nashville 'gutted' after returning to country music after 14-year retirement.

Garth Brooks at The 2020 NAMM Show

Garth Brooks found Nashville ‘gutted’ after returning to country music.  (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

‘LIFE-THREATENING’ DIAGNOSIS  - 'Harry Potter' actor undergoes emergency surgery after doctors warn he might never walk or speak again.

REUNITED - ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson and wife Miss Kay are ‘back together’ in care facility, family says.

'GOOD RIDDANCE' - Green Day's Coachella set sparks fire at festival, concertgoers express outrage over pyrotechnics use.

Green Day performing at Coachella

Green Day's use of pyrotechnics caused a fire at Coachella. (Getty Images, People Magazine)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending