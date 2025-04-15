Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'The Breakfast Club' cast reunites, Josh Duhamel's off-the-grid lifestyle

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- 'The Breakfast Club' cast reunites for the first time in 40 years, leaving one star 'very emotional'

- Josh Duhamel left Hollywood behind to live off-grid in Minnesota

- Sofia Vergara begs for summer with cheeky bikini snap

STAYING THE COURSE - King Charles won’t hand throne to Prince William as monarchy shake-up could spark 'crisis': experts.

PRISON PEN PAL - Rosie O'Donnell says convicted killer Lyle Menendez is first 'straight man' she can 'love' and ‘trust.’

RAW CONFESSION - Prince Harry's 'worst fears' realized in UK security battle.

'LOW PLACES' - Garth Brooks found Nashville 'gutted' after returning to country music after 14-year retirement.

‘LIFE-THREATENING’ DIAGNOSIS - 'Harry Potter' actor undergoes emergency surgery after doctors warn he might never walk or speak again.

REUNITED - ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson and wife Miss Kay are ‘back together’ in care facility, family says.

'GOOD RIDDANCE' - Green Day's Coachella set sparks fire at festival, concertgoers express outrage over pyrotechnics use.

