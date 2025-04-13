Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Green Day's Coachella set sparks fire at festival, concertgoers express outrage over pyrotechnics use

The legendary rock band made their headlining debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Green Day runs off stage mid-song due to unauthorized drone Video

Green Day runs off stage mid-song due to unauthorized drone

American rock band Green Day rushed off the stage in the middle of their Detroit concert after an unauthorized drone flew over the stadium. (courtesy: Senator Dayna Polehanki/TMX)

Green Day is catching some heat for their use of pyrotechnics during their performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. 

On Saturday, the legendary punk rock band took the stage to deliver a noteworthy set. However, the show was met with some outrage after a palm tree caught fire due to the fireworks ignited by the band's pyrotechnics. 

In a video obtained by People magazine, concertgoers gathered around a palm tree which was engulfed in flames. 

GREEN DAY CALLS VICE PRESIDENT VANCE SLUR IN REWORK OF BAND'S 2000S-ERA SONG

Green Day performing at Coachella

Green Day's Coachella set ignited a fire near the main stage.  (Getty Images, People Magazine Instagram)

"After all the California wildfires, they are using pyrotechnics??! It's fine. They will host a benefit concert," a user commented on the video, referencing the catastrophic LA wildfires earlier this year. 

"Can't believe they are allowed to launch fireworks when it's like 100 degrees in LA," another wrote. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"They just set the entire coachella on fire," one user added. 

Green Day

The legendary rock band's set included impressive pyrotechnics. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

A representative for Green Day did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

During their set, lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong also took aim at President Donald Trump and his administration after changing the lyrics in their hit song, "American Idiot."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a video obtained by Billboard, Armstrong sang, "I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda," instead of the original, "I’m not a part of the redneck agenda."

Members of Green Day arriving to the FireAid benefit concert.

The band also took aim at President Donald Trump by changing the lyrics to one of their hit songs. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This isn't the first time Armstrong has taken such a political stance.

Earlier this year, Armstrong sang the same lyrics during a performance for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" on ABC, just weeks before Trump's inauguration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending