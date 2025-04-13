Green Day's Coachella set sparks fire at festival, concertgoers express outrage over pyrotechnics use

Green Day is catching some heat for their use of pyrotechnics during their performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

On Saturday, the legendary punk rock band took the stage to deliver a noteworthy set. However, the show was met with some outrage after a palm tree caught fire due to the fireworks ignited by the band's pyrotechnics.

In a video obtained by People magazine, concertgoers gathered around a palm tree which was engulfed in flames.

"After all the California wildfires, they are using pyrotechnics??! It's fine. They will host a benefit concert," a user commented on the video, referencing the catastrophic LA wildfires earlier this year.

"Can't believe they are allowed to launch fireworks when it's like 100 degrees in LA," another wrote.

"They just set the entire coachella on fire," one user added.

A representative for Green Day did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

During their set, lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong also took aim at President Donald Trump and his administration after changing the lyrics in their hit song, "American Idiot."

In a video obtained by Billboard, Armstrong sang, "I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda," instead of the original, "I’m not a part of the redneck agenda."

This isn't the first time Armstrong has taken such a political stance.

Earlier this year, Armstrong sang the same lyrics during a performance for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" on ABC, just weeks before Trump's inauguration.