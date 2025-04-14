'Harry Potter' actor undergoes emergency surgery after doctors warn he might never walk or speak again

Nick Moran, who portrayed Scabior in the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" films, is recovering from a "life-threatening" diagnosis that caused him to undergo emergency spinal surgery.

"Nick had surgery a little over a week and a half ago and is home walking, talking and making a full recovery," a representative for the 55-year-old actor told People magazine.

"Nick will be back working on his next film shortly and is looking forward to being back at the studio, tending to his busy schedule. Nick would like to thank all of the well-wishers and assure them that he is well and appreciative of their support."

'HARRY POTTER' STAR MAGGIE SMITH RECEIVES TRIBUTES FROM HOLLYWOOD: 'WE WILL NEVER SEE ANOTHER'

In a lengthy interview with The Daily Mail, Moran's friend, Terry Stone, told the outlet that Moran's girlfriend was the one to encourage him to seek medical help after the actor was experiencing neck pain.

Stone said his friend was told he needed an "emergency operation because this is life-threatening."

"I spoke to one of his family members, and he damaged his neck somehow, and it's affecting his spinal cord and some of the things that operate your speech and your legs," Stone said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He's recovering but [doctors] basically said [ahead of surgery] that he might never walk or talk again, which was traumatic. He's not in the best of health, but when he came out of the operation I was like, ‘Thank, God,’ because I think he'd decided he'd rather not walk or talk than die."

"They had to replace [bones in his neck] with artificial bone, it was micro-surgery and because there's so many nerves around the neck and spine, this made the operation tricky with those awful chances of not being able to speak or walk again," he added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stone said that while he's recovering, Moran still has a long road ahead of him.

WATCH ‘FOX & Friends’ hosts a magical Harry Potter celebration

"He's speaking now, which is a good sign, but he's shuffling around like a 100-year-old and has a neck brace on and taking it easy," he said.

A representative for Moran did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.