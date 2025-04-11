Prince Harry's 'worst fears' realized in UK security battle

Prince Harry’s security woes appear to be taking an emotional toll on the royal.

As the legal battle over his right to police protection in the U.K. intensifies, Harry’s concerns about his safety have been brought to the forefront.

The Duke of Sussex suggested that people would be stunned by some of the evidence in the court case.

PRINCE HARRY'S LIFE IS 'AT STAKE' AMID SECURITY BATTLE IN LONDON: LAWYER

"People would be shocked by what’s being held back," he told The Telegraph, and added that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that’s really sad."

While the hearing came to a close, Harry made a vulnerable admission that he was "exhausted and overwhelmed" by the case that had loomed over him for years.

According to the outlet, Harry believes that the removal of his security was a calculated effort to prevent him and his wife, Meghan Markle, from making their royal exit. He told The Telegraph that the decision to have his police protection withdrawn was "difficult to swallow."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left England in 2020, two years after their wedding at Windsor. They now live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

While Harry fought for security to protect his family in the U.K., his wife enjoyed a night out in New York City.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in the Big Apple in a four-vehicle motorcade. An unmarked NYPD car accompanied Markle on her 1.5-mile journey, as she grabbed dinner at the Polo Bar in Midtown Manhattan with friends before heading to the Broadway production of "Gypsy" on Thursday night, according to the New York Post.

Markle took to social media to rave about her Broadway visit, as she met six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald backstage.

"If you get a chance to see @gypsybway, you absolutely must. Congratulations to the tremendously talented cast and crew for creating magic on that stage. And meeting @audramcdonald for the first time last night…" Markle posted on Instagram alongside a photo carousel of her meeting the cast.

Earlier this week in court, Prince Harry’s lawyer warned that the royal’s "life is at stake" regarding his security detail in the country.

"One mustn't forget the human dimension to this case. There is a person sitting behind me whose safety, whose security and whose life is at stake," the Duke of Sussex’s attorney, Shaheed Fatima, said at the Royal Courts of Justice in an appeal over Britain’s Home Office decision against giving the royal the highest level of security protection when he is in the U.K., according to The Independent .

In February of last year, the 40-year-old lost a legal challenge over the government’s decision to take away his automatic right to high-level police protection after he stepped down as a senior royal in 2020.

The Home Office committee had ruled there was "no basis for publicly funded security support for the duke and duchess within Great Britain."

The Duke of Sussex has been battling this issue in court for five years.

PRINCE HARRY AND KING CHARLES DODGE EACH OTHER AHEAD OF COURT APPEAL OVER SECURITY: EXPERT

Harry’s security woes come on the heels of his rift with his father, King Charles III.

He reportedly believes his father is the only person who could intervene in the security matter.

The king’s private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, is a member of the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC).

The sovereign has no governmental power in the U.K. or influence on RAVEC. While Buckingham Palace won’t comment on security matters, a palace source previously said that the idea that Charles could get involved in any capacity on behalf of his son is "wholly incorrect," according to People.

Harry claimed he and his family are endangered when visiting his homeland because of hostility aimed at him and his wife on social media and through relentless hounding by news media.

Fox News Digital reached out to reps for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco, Ashley Papa and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.