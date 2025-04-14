‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson and wife Miss Kay are ‘back together’ in care facility, family says

There is some good news for "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson as he battles his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

On the "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast, sons Jase and Al Robertson shared that their father and mother, Phil and Miss Kay, have been reunited in a care facility.

"We now have Phil and Kay back together. It has been fantastic," Jase said in the April 11 episode.

While Phil has been in "professional care" as Jase put it in a previous episode, Miss Kay is recovering in the hospital from an infection following a cut she got from a fall.

"My dad’s not doing great overall, and my mom is not doing great physically," Jase said. "She has to have pretty much 24/7 professional healthcare, but my dad, it’s like, ‘You’re helping her morale.’ She’s helping his morale."

Al added, "He’s been so much calmer since she came back."

Jase explained that family and friends have been visiting, with Miss Kay’s visitors dubbed "Kay’s Kingdom" and Phil having his own respective "kingdom" of visitors.

"They’re in a facility where there are other people, but they have their own little private room. It’s great. And so, they’re helping each other, so that’s been positive," Jase said.

He added that with a large extended family and network, "the challenge has been, we have so many people coming up there, we’re being disruptive. We’ll have to address that later."

Jill Dasher, wife of Robertson cousin Zach Dasher, was on the podcast as well, and shared a funny story about Phil recognizing the fact that his wife of almost 60 years hasn’t been able to have her hair dyed, asking, "What’s Kay got going on [with] that half-devil hair?"

Jase confirmed Phil notices Miss Kay’s typically dark hair looks different, and that they bicker a little like old times.

Earlier this month on the podcast, Jase, Al and Zach shared the "blunt truth" that Phil is not doing well.

"We're making him comfortable, and we're doing the best we can. I think that's just what you do," Jase said.

He first shared the downturn in his father’s health in December, saying on the podcast that Phil has the "early stages of Alzheimer’s."

"It's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's really not doing well. He's struggling," Jase said at the time.

Willie Robertson, Phil's son, also spoke with Fox News Digital by phone at the time and clarified that Phil is "battling a lot of different things right now."

"He's got a blood disorder, and then he's got the mental issues that could be early [on-set] Alzheimer's… and probably some mini-strokes because of his blood," Willie explained. "And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we're still checking on all that. But then he also has a back issue. He's fractured his back and that's where the pain’s at. So, he's kind of battling many different things at the same time."