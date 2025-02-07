Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Lauren Daigle's Super Bowl 'vindication,' Elton John's 'nightmare' tantrum

Lauren Daigle, Elton John

Christian singer Lauren Daigle says her upcoming performance is "vindication" after being canceled; Elton John breaks down while recording his new album. (Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- Christian singer says Super Bowl performance is 'vindication' after being canceled by New Orleans mayor

- Elton John throws 'nightmare' tantrum, breaks down in tears while recording new album

- Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit: messages expose alleged lies, threats and intimate secrets

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are entangled in a heated legal battle.  (Getty Images)

'SHOT IN THE DARK' - AC/DC fans just learning the origin of the band's name after decades in the spotlight

'SHE'S CANCELED' - Blake Lively skewered on social media for promoting new movie amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

'I CAN'T WALK' - Ozzy Osbourne says, ‘I can’t walk … but I’m still alive,’ ahead of final Black Sabbath performance

Ozzy Osbourne in black with a gold chain wears circular glasses

Ozzy Osbourne, who has been transparent about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease, opened up about a new health challenge he is facing. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

RISKY BUSINESS - Johnny Depp's attorney warns Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni face 'real danger' in upcoming trial

‘DAMAGED’ - ‘Price is Right’ host Drew Carey reveals former fiancée’s murder ‘destroyed’ him, says he still doesn't date

Drew Carey holds microphone during The Price is Right hosting gig.

Drew Carey says his former fiancée’s murder "destroyed" him.  (Getty Images)

TAKING A 'BRUISING' - Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle tarnishes Ryan Reynolds' Hollywood image: expert

'RETALIATION' - Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni war escalates with new defamation lawsuit

