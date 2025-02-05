AC/DC fans just learning the origin of the band's name after decades in the spotlight

Though AC/DC has spent decades in the spotlight, some fans of the Australian rock band are just learning the origin and meaning of the group's name.

In 2022, one fan posed a question on Reddit that read, "What does AC/DC actually stand for?" Over the course of two years, fans have chimed in with various thoughts.

"To some Christians, AC/DC stands for 'Anti-Christ/Devil's Child'" one response read.

AC/DC FANS RIP BAND FOR DUMPING BRIAN JOHNSON FOR AXL ROSE

"Haven’t heard that Anti Christ / Devils Child BS in ages," another user commented.

"It actually just stands for Alternating Current/Direct Current," a fan explained. "The boys went with it for 2 reasons: 1. AC/DC was all about Power (hence both the name and the music) 2. It sounded cool."

"Quite literally just power," another chimed in. "Why? Because Mal & Angus got it from the back of their sister's sewing machine. So it's quite literally power. It also helps their name that they use a lot of power chords in their songs, so not only does their name mean power, but they also deliver it."

The legendary rock band, which includes brothers Malcolm Young and Angus Young, bassist Cliff Williams, drummer Phil Rudd, vocalist Brian Johnson, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, was created in 1973.

During an episode of the VH1 documentary, "Behind the Music," Malcolm shared that his sister-in-law Margaret actually suggested the name and signature lightning bolt.

"Her sewing machine had AC/DC on the back of it," he said in the documentary. "We were tossing around names for weeks and she just said it one night and everyone went ‘That’s good.’"

"No one could agree," Dave Evans, the band's original singer, said during a recent interview on the Podpokas Podcast.

"I thought it’s an easy name to remember and it was on the side of a lot of electrical appliances," he added. "AC/DC means alternate current and direct current… I thought, free advertising. It's easy to say and it means power. It all went through my head very quickly, and I said, ‘Yes. Great, I love it.’"

The band, which has had an imperative influence on heavy metal bands throughout the years, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and have sold over 200 million records worldwide.