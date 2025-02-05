‘Price is Right’ host Drew Carey reveals former fiancée’s murder ‘destroyed’ him, says he still doesn't date

"The Price is Right" host Drew Carey made a vulnerable revelation about his former fiancée who was murdered in 2020.

Carey, 66, shared how his view on love was left "damaged" after the death of his ex, Amie Harwick.

"I think about her every day. It’s such a loss. Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy," Carey told US Weekly in a new interview.

'PRICE IS RIGHT' HOST DREW CAREY CAN 'FINALLY MOVE ON' AFTER SENTENCING OF FORMER FIANCÉE'S KILLER

"It was all damaged by first our breakup, and then, the day before she died, when she texted me. It had been a really bad breakup for both of us, but a necessary one. I couldn’t think about her or see a picture of her. I didn’t want to be reminded."



Carey said the text she sent him the day before she was killed caught him by surprise.



"She said, ‘Hey, it’s Amie. I’ve been thinking a lot about forgiveness. I would love to get together with you and talk about some things.’ I texted her that I loved her and that I’d see her the next week. I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still, which I did. I loved her madly even though we were broken up."

When asked if Carey ever got final closure with Harwick, he replied, "The next day she was murdered, and we never got a chance to get together."

DREW CAREY, AMIE HARWICK'S EX-FIANCE, ASKS FANS TO SIGN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LAW PETITION AFTER HER DEATH

Since her murder, Carey admitted, it’s been challenging to date other women.

"It destroyed me for a while. I still don’t date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic," he said. "I don’t care about anything else. Amie’s death really affected everything."



Harwick died Feb. 15, 2020, after she was thrown over her third-floor balcony.

She was found clinging to life beneath the bedroom balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment. It was hours after Valentine’s Day, and police had received a report of a woman screaming.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick's former boyfriend, was charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance of lying in wait. He was arrested shortly after Harwick’s death and posted $2 million bond. He was arrested again on a no-bail warrant and was convicted of Harwick's murder in September 2023.

In March, Carey said he could "finally move on" from the murder.

He explained that since Pursehouse's conviction, he's been able to "let out a breath."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I can barely remember the guy's name — that's how much I've put him out of my life — but ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we've all let out a breath and are able to finally move on," Carey told People at the time.

"The whole process is over now, and there's nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about. … Speaking just for myself, it's been quite a load off."

Although Carey and Harwick never made it down the aisle after their engagement in 2018, pictures of the former marriage and family therapist still remain in Carey's home and close to his heart.

"She’s with me always," he remarked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.