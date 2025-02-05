Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

‘Price is Right’ host Drew Carey reveals former fiancée’s murder ‘destroyed’ him, says he still doesn't date

Drew Carey's former fiancée, Amie Harwick, died after she was thrown over her third-floor balcony by her ex in February 2020

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Police arrest ex-boyfriend in death of Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick Video

Police arrest ex-boyfriend in death of Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick

Amie Harwick died after falling from the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood home. Jeff Paul reports from Los Angeles.

"The Price is Right" host Drew Carey made a vulnerable revelation about his former fiancée who was murdered in 2020. 

Carey, 66, shared how his view on love was left "damaged" after the death of his ex, Amie Harwick. 

"I think about her every day. It’s such a loss. Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy," Carey told US Weekly in a new interview.

'PRICE IS RIGHT' HOST DREW CAREY CAN 'FINALLY MOVE ON' AFTER SENTENCING OF FORMER FIANCÉE'S KILLER

drew carey, former fiancee amie harwick

Game show host Drew Carey said he never reached "closure" with his former fiancée before she was murdered. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"It was all damaged by first our breakup, and then, the day before she died, when she texted me. It had been a really bad breakup for both of us, but a necessary one. I couldn’t think about her or see a picture of her. I didn’t want to be reminded."

Carey said the text she sent him the day before she was killed caught him by surprise. 

"She said, ‘Hey, it’s Amie. I’ve been thinking a lot about forgiveness. I would love to get together with you and talk about some things.’ I texted her that I loved her and that I’d see her the next week. I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still, which I did. I loved her madly even though we were broken up."

When asked if Carey ever got final closure with Harwick, he replied, "The next day she was murdered, and we never got a chance to get together."

DREW CAREY, AMIE HARWICK'S EX-FIANCE, ASKS FANS TO SIGN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LAW PETITION AFTER HER DEATH

Since her murder, Carey admitted, it’s been challenging to date other women. 

Gareth Pursehouse sits at defense table next to photo of Amie Harwick.

Gareth Pursehouse, left, was on trial for breaking into the home of Hollywood sex therapist Amie Harwick and tossing her off her balcony. The two had dated nine years earlier, but Pursehouse remained obsessed with his ex, prosecutors said. (Getty Images)

"It destroyed me for a while. I still don’t date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic," he said. "I don’t care about anything else. Amie’s death really affected everything."

Harwick died Feb. 15, 2020, after she was thrown over her third-floor balcony. 

She was found clinging to life beneath the bedroom balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment. It was hours after Valentine’s Day, and police had received a report of a woman screaming.

Dr. Amie Harwick attends the "Rock To Recovery" bvenefit at The Fonda Theatre

Carey and Harwick were engaged to be married in 2018. (Getty Images)

Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick's former boyfriend, was charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance of lying in wait. He was arrested shortly after Harwick’s death and posted $2 million bond. He was arrested again on a no-bail warrant and was convicted of Harwick's murder in September 2023.

In March, Carey said he could "finally move on" from the murder. 

He explained that since Pursehouse's conviction, he's been able to "let out a breath."

Drew Carey poses with the showcase showdown wheel on The Price is Right

Drew Carey, host of the longest-running game show in television history, "The Price is Right." (Monty Brinton/CBS)

"I can barely remember the guy's name — that's how much I've put him out of my life — but ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we've all let out a breath and are able to finally move on," Carey told People at the time.

"The whole process is over now, and there's nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about. …  Speaking just for myself, it's been quite a load off."

Although Carey and Harwick never made it down the aisle after their engagement in 2018, pictures of the former marriage and family therapist still remain in Carey's home and close to his heart.

"She’s with me always," he remarked. 

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

