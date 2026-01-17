Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kate Hudson gives blunt bedroom advice, Brooks Nader slips on her bikini

Timothy Busfield turns himself in to the police; Nick Reiner’s former attorney doubles down after quitting murder case

Kate Hudson at the Max Mara Resort 2025 show in Venice; Brooks Nader at the 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City.

Kate Hudson gives blunt bedroom advice for couples struggling to reconnect in relationships; Brooks Nader slips on her bikini as she embraces a natural look on a Cabo getaway. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

PILLOW TALK - Kate Hudson gives blunt bedroom advice for couples struggling to reconnect in relationships.

SUN SOAKED RESET — Brooks Nader slips on her bikini as she embraces a natural look on her Cabo getaway after dissolving lip fillers.

STAR HUMBLED - Matt Damon says Clint Eastwood shut him down on ‘Invictus,’ asking 'why waste everybody’s time?'

'ALL LIES'—Timothy Busfield turns himself in to the police, promises to fight child sex abuse accusations

Timothy Busfield

After authorities in New Mexico issued an arrest warrant for "Thirtysomething" alum Timothy Busfield on child sex abuse charges, the 68-year-old actor has turned himself into police.  (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

RESPECT CHECK — Henry Winkler says America doesn't embrace the older generation like other countries do. 

Henry Winkler smiling

Henry Winkler, 80, shared his thoughts with Fox News Digital about how the older generation is treated in the U.S. versus other countries. (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

TRAGIC ENDING - Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez dies in a plane crash hours before a scheduled performance. 

NO BACKING DOWNNick Reiner’s former attorney, Alan Jackson, doubles down after quitting the murder case. 

WATCHFUL EYE - Hayden Panettiere says growing up in Hollywood made her ‘very protective’ of kids on set. 

Side by side of Hayden Panettiere as a child and her now from a red carpet.

Hayden Panettiere began her first regular acting role at age 4 in "One Life to Live." (Ron Galella/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

CROWN CLEANUP - Prince William pushes to exile disgraced uncle Andrew from the royal family permanently, an expert says. 

JAILHOUSE PHOTO - Former Disney star Matt Prokop is seen in a mugshot following his Texas arrest on child pornography charges.

