Snoop Dogg slams Trump inauguration haters, tells them ‘get your life right’

Rapper Snoop Dogg is unphased by those who criticized his pre-inauguration performance as he shows his support for President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, the "Gin and Juice" rapper shared a video of himself as he gave a blunt response to the backlash.

Snoop, 53, was listening to gospel music as he appeared to be smoking marijuana in a car.

"It’s Sunday, I got gospel in my heart," he said in the video clip posted on Instagram. "For all the hate I’m going to answer with love, I love too much."

"Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out."

"The Next Episode" rapper additionally spoke out about how he has previously dealt with negative responses on the heels of his pre-inauguration performance.

"You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are… Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ’cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it," he shared on the "R&B Money Podcast," Saturday.

Snoop's comments came after he performed at the Crypto Ball as he hyped up Trump supporters and sent a positive and inspirational message through music.

Snoop performed at the event and played fan favorites from Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believin’" to Bob Marley’s "Three Little Birds (Don’t Worry About a Thing)." He also performed a few of his own hits, including, "Drop It Like It’s Hot."

Other high-profiled guests who attended the Crypto Ball included rapper Rick Ross and UFC star Colby Covington, who both posted about hanging with Snoop.

"Nuthin' but a ‘G’ Thang," Covington shared on X.

The "Young, Wild and Free" rapper performed after he recently changed his tune about President Trump.

Years after Snoop appeared on "The Apprentice" in 2007, he called Trump a clown and mocked him in a music video. In his video for his song "Lavender" in 2017, Snoop depicted Trump as a clown and shot the president in the head.

Snoop also delivered laughs during a Trump roast in 2011.

In 2020, during an appearance on Big Boy's radio show, Snoop argued Trump should not be in office at the time.

"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," the rapper said on "Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Real 92.3."

The 53-year-old rapper explained he did not believe he was allowed to vote at the time due to his criminal record. Snoop was convicted of felonies in 1990 and 2007.

However, after a long history of condemning the president and his supporters, Snoop praised Trump in January 2024.

"Donald Trump? … He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," Snoop told The Sunday Times.

"So, I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

Michael "Harry-O" Harris, an associate of Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight and the founder of the label's parent company, Godfather Entertainment, was pardoned in 2021 as one of Trump's final decisions before leaving office. Snoop Dogg was famously signed by the label only to leave later in his career. Snoop acquired Death Row Records in 2022.

Harris was imprisoned on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder for over three decades. Snoop Dogg praised Trump at the time for his commutation of Harris.