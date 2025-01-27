Expand / Collapse search
'Suits' star Gabriel Macht is keeping location of new home 'under wraps' after leaving US

Gabriel Macht starred on 'Suits' for nine seasons, from 2011 to 2019

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
"Suits" star, Gabriel Macht, is keeping his personal life private.

In a recent interview with People, the 53-year-old actor shared that he and his family moved out of the United States, but he is choosing to keep the location of his new home a secret.

"I am based somewhere in Europe, but I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps," he said. "I got out of town and we're exploring the world."

‘SUITS’ STARRING MEGHAN MARKLE, GABRIEL MACHT, PATRICK J ADAMS SURGES IN POPULARITY: THE CAST THEN AND NOW

Gabriel Macht at the Golden Globes

Macht shared he and his family moved out of the United States. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The actor explained that before COVID, he and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, had wanted to take their kids "out of school and homeschool them." However, when they found themselves "stuck" in Manhattan during the pandemic, he said, "That just wasn’t doing it for us."

After realizing they didn't want to stay in New York, Macht said, "We decided to explore the world, so we left." 

Macht and Barrett first met in 2000 when they were set up on a blind date. The two went on to tie the knot in a private ceremony in 2004, later welcoming two children: daughter Satine, 17, and son Luca, 10.

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna in Suits cast photo

The cast of "Suits." (l-r) Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, and Sarah Rafferty as Donna. (Robert Ascroft/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

After starring as Harvey Specter on "Suits" for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, Macht took a break from acting, explaining he "had very little interest" in taking on another project "because I spent so much time [doing it]" and he felt it was time to raise his kids and explore other ventures.

Following a long break, Macht will be returning to the role of Harvery Spector in the reboot, "Suits LA," sharing that it made "sense" for his family to return now, and that he liked the idea of being able to "sort of pass the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the cast in L.A." 

Meghan Markle laying on Patrick J. Adams in a scene from Suits

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle starred alongside Gabriel Macht in "Suits." (Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The cast of "Suits," including Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, had a reunion on stage at the Golden Globes in 2024, when they announced the winner of the best television drama category.

Noticeably absent from the reunion was Meghan Markle, who starred on the show until its eighth season and left when she got engaged to Prince Harry. Speaking with Variety on the red carpet at the award show, Torres shared that the cast was so excited to reunite, while also subtlety shading Markle.

The cast of Suits on stage at the Golden Globes.

The cast of "Suits" had a reunion at the Golden Globes in 2024. (Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

"When it all came through, we were all texting each other," said the actress. "Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So, it’s very exciting." When asked about Markle, Torres explained, "We don’t have her number. We just don’t. So, she’ll see. She’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here."

Entertainment Tonight reported at the time that Markle was invited but was not able to make it due to a "preexisting commitment."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

