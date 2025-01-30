Eagles guitarist's Parkinsonism diagnosis forces him into retirement

Steuart Smith's Parkinsonism diagnosis forced the Eagles guitarist into retirement, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Since his diagnosis, the 72-year-old musician has experienced "performance issues."

"It is with profound regret that, due to performance issues associated with my recently diagnosed Parkinsonism, I find that I must bow out of my role with the Eagles while I can still do so gracefully," Smith told Fox News Digital in a statement. "It's been a great quarter of a century, and I had hoped to be able to finish out this year with the band, but I must now do what’s best for all concerned."

Parkinsonism is an "umbrella term" used to describe symptoms of "slowed movements, rigidity (stiffness) and tremors," according to the Cleveland Clinic. While Parkinson's disease accounts for 80% of all Parkinsonism cases, other conditions – multiple system atrophy or corticobasal degeneration – can also cause the symptoms.

"The Eagles will be forever grateful for the extraordinary talents that he brought to both our recordings and live performances. Steuart will be greatly missed, but he will always be a part of our musical family. We know our many fans join us in wishing him well." — Don Henley

Founding member Don Henley reacted to Smith's retirement in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

Smith's retirement comes as the band is halfway through its residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, according to Variety.

Guitarist Chris Holt replaced Smith beginning Jan. 17, the outlet reported. Smith performed with the group for the first part of the residency, Sept. 20 through Dec. 14.

Smith joined the Eagles in 2001 as he took over the majority of Don Felder's role in the rock band. Felder was fired from the band after years of tension between guitarist Glenn Frey and Henley, along with a 14-year hiatus.

The decision to fire Felder was made by Frey and Henley. The musician responded by suing the band for wrongful termination and the group eventually settled outside of court.

Before teaming up with the Eagles, Smith was known for his work with Rosanne Cash, Shawn Colvin, Rodney Crowell and Wynonna Judd.

The band currently consists of Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey.

