Kevin Costner's ex engaged to family friend nearly one year after finalizing divorce with 'Yellowstone' star

Kevin Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, is reportedly off the market.

The purse designer, who finalized her divorce from the "Yellowstone" star in February 2024, is engaged to financier Joshua Connor, according to People magazine.

Romance rumors between Baumgartner and Connor sparked in July 2023 when the couple was spotted on vacation in Hawaii.

Nearly one year later, the pair confirmed their relationship while walking hand-in-hand together in Santa Barbara, California, shortly after she finalized her divorce with Costner.

Connor reportedly proposed after an intimate dinner in Santa Barbara, California. "It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee," a source told the outlet.

Representatives for Costner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Christine cited April 11 as the date of separation.

She initially requested $248,000 in monthly child support for their three children, and a judge set a temporary monthly sum of $129,755 in July, only to rule in September that Costner would be responsible for $63,209 in monthly child support payments.

Connor's name became a focal point during Baumgartner and Costner's child custody payment hearing last year when Costner's legal team called into question a $20,000 loan from a "boyfriend" who they named as Josh.

Fox News Digital was in the courthouse when Baumgarter took the stand and said Connor was a longtime friend of "seven or eight years." When Rydell asked, "Is he your boyfriend?" Baumgartner replied, "No."

She recalled traveling to Hawaii in March with Connor and his daughter, and a group of friends. Costner didn’t go because "he wanted to do a speech with a hunting club." The Costners paid for the vacation home where the families stayed.

On July, Baumgartner traveled back to Hawaii with a group of friends and their children, including Connor and his daughter, who is "best friends" with Grace Costner, 13. Baumgartner said Connor "paid for the house."

When Rydell asked about claims Connor "gave Christine money," she said, "I can’t remember if it was before or after (the March or July trips to Hawaii.)" She continued, "He gave me $20,000."

Of the $20,000, the purse designer said, "I gave $10,000 to my mother." She then became emotional on the stand. "She was concerned about her house," Baumgartner noted.