Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dyan Cannon barred from White House, Julia Roberts slams movie critics

Rosie O'Donnell apologizes for statements made about Minneapolis church shooter. Kim Novak reflects on leaving Hollywood at the peak of her career.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Dyan Cannon, Julia Roberts split image

Dyan Cannon was denied entry to the White House when it was discovered she had previously lied about her age on her passport. Julia Roberts slams criticism her new film received at the Venice Film Festival. (Getty Images; AP Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Dyan Cannon denied White House entry after lying about her age on passport documents

- Julia Roberts hits back at criticism after new film sparks backlash

- Rosie O’Donnell apologizes after falsely claiming Minneapolis church shooter was Republican, MAGA supporter

Kim Novak holds a cup of coffee

Kim Novak, now 92, is admitting that "it's not easy getting old" as she looks back on her career. (Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

'GOLDEN GODDESS' - Kim Novak, 92, says 'it's close to the end' as Hollywood legend reflects on leaving industry at career peak.

SINGER'S SPARK - Shania Twain strips down in bold look to celebrate 60th birthday.

BACK TO BASICS - Josh Duhamel says he's '70%' ready to survive an apocalypse at Minnesota ‘doomsday cabin.’

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart on the red carpet

Harrison Ford said that "old people can love too" as he shared his thoughts on marriage. (Jc Olivera/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

HOLLYWOOD PLAYBOOK - Harrison Ford, on third marriage, says ‘old people can love too’ as he shares what he's learned.

SMALL-TOWN SCANDAL - ‘Walking Tall’ sheriff accused of murdering his wife following cold case twist: authorities.

TOXIC DEVOTION - '13 Going on 30' star Christa B. Allen says she fled cult after dating its charismatic leader.

Orlando Bloom looks serious in a white jacket in Cannes

Orlando Bloom said he was a "horrible person" while he lost weight for a new film role. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

GRUELING REGIMEN - Orlando Bloom was a 'horrible person' while he lost over 50 pounds for new movie.

