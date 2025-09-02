Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dyan Cannon barred from White House, Julia Roberts slams movie critics

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
- Dyan Cannon denied White House entry after lying about her age on passport documents
- Julia Roberts hits back at criticism after new film sparks backlash
- Rosie O’Donnell apologizes after falsely claiming Minneapolis church shooter was Republican, MAGA supporter
'GOLDEN GODDESS' - Kim Novak, 92, says 'it's close to the end' as Hollywood legend reflects on leaving industry at career peak.
SINGER'S SPARK - Shania Twain strips down in bold look to celebrate 60th birthday.
BACK TO BASICS - Josh Duhamel says he's '70%' ready to survive an apocalypse at Minnesota ‘doomsday cabin.’
HOLLYWOOD PLAYBOOK - Harrison Ford, on third marriage, says ‘old people can love too’ as he shares what he's learned.
SMALL-TOWN SCANDAL - ‘Walking Tall’ sheriff accused of murdering his wife following cold case twist: authorities.
TOXIC DEVOTION - '13 Going on 30' star Christa B. Allen says she fled cult after dating its charismatic leader.
GRUELING REGIMEN - Orlando Bloom was a 'horrible person' while he lost over 50 pounds for new movie.
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA