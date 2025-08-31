Orlando Bloom was a 'horrible person' while he lost over 50 pounds for new movie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Orlando Bloom admitted that he was not himself while losing a third of his bodyweight for his role in his upcoming movie "The Cut."

The 48-year-old actor dropped 52 pounds to play a boxer, who comes out of retirement to fight for his last shot at a championship title and becomes obsessed in his effort to make weight.

During a Wednesday appearance on the British talk show "This Morning," Bloom opened up about the grueling physical and mental toll of the rigorous regimen that he used to achieve his drastic body transformation.

"I was exhausted mentally, physically. I was hangry," Bloom recalled. "I was a horrible person to be around. The paranoia, the intrusive thoughts."

"I wouldn't recommend doing it at home," he added. "It would be not something to take lightly."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star explained that he worked with nutritionist Philip Goglia, who previously advised Christian Bale on the "Batman Begins" star's extreme physical transformation for roles.

Bloom said that Goglia had him gradually reduce his daily meals from three to two to one and routinely checked his blood levels during the process. The actor recalled struggling most with giving up his Form Nutrition protein powder.

"Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one," he said. "I was like, ‘No! Don’t take that one.’ Then basically I came down to just [eating] tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks."

Bloom explained that "The Cut" was filmed in reverse order so the final scenes showed him at his lowest weight.

"I had no energy or brain power," he said. "So it was basically tuna and cucumber until this piece at the end where I'm trying to make the weight."

Bloom recalled how he pushed himself despite his physical exhaustion.

"I was lying down between takes on set," Bloom said. "Then I'd do my push-ups to look a bit bulkier."

Bloom explained that he found his character's motivations "relatable" despite the unhealthy measures that he takes to lose weight in pursuit of his goal.

"We're supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves," he continued. "It's really a commentary on what people — the lengths this person will go to, to have that second shot."

"And I think that's so relatable," Bloom added.

Bloom said the physical transformation improved his performance.

"I've always wanted to sort of burn the barn down, take the brakes off, go for something," he said. "And this was a role that gave me that opportunity."

"It really sort of lends itself to the performance because you are feeling all the things that you're seeing on camera," Bloom added. "It was definitely intense."

During a September 2024 interview with People magazine, Bloom shared how his former partner Katy Perry found his transformation harrowing. He said that Perry "was freaked out" after viewing "The Cut."

"She watched it and was like, ‘I need a stiff drink,'" he recalled of Perry.

Bloom told the outlet that Perry cried at the film's worldwide premiere on Sept. 5 2024, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"She was really moved. She knew what it took," Bloom said.

Bloom and Perry, who share daughter Daisy, 5, ended their engagement in June after nine years together.