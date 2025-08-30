Dyan Cannon denied White House entry after lying about her age on passport documents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Dyan Cannon, age is more than just a number.

The "Heaven Can Wait" actress, 88, attempted to go inside the White House this week, but as she and her friends documented in a video shared on social media, the Secret Service refused to let her enter because of an age discrepancy on her passport.

Cannon, along with fellow actresses Kym Douglas and Tracey Bregman and TV personality and chef Christine Avanti-Fischer, traveled to Washington, D.C., together recently. The group hosts a new podcast, "God's Table."

They went out to do some sightseeing, but there was a hiccup in their plans.

CARY GRANT'S EX WIFE DYAN CANNON, 88, ADMITS SHE HAS ‘SEVERAL' FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS

"We are lined up for a great tour, and we have these Secret Service guys and all of the federal agents. We can't get in because someone lied about their age," Douglas, who filmed the video, explained.

Cannon laughed throughout the explanation as Bregman and Avanti-Fischer teased her.

"Listen," Cannon said. "Years ago, here's the thing, I lied about my age on my passport."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO

"Who doesn't, Dyan?" Douglas joked.

Avanti-Fischer remarked, "If we get in, it's going to be a miracle of God."

The video was originally shared by Douglas on her Instagram story Thursday, but Cannon reposted it to her own page, writing in her caption, "And I'd do it again."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She added, "It’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me ….right girls? Right guys? it’s just a blinkin number… no matter what number they put next to me there’s one thing that never changes …I WUV WU"

Bregman commented on the post, writing, "Hilarious. Love you so but seriously, how can I change my age."

Cannon has been a force in the entertainment industry for decades. She got her start in show business by appearing in various TV shows in the 1950s, and, in 1962, she appeared in her first Broadway show.

Her breakthrough role came in 1969, when she appeared in "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice," a role that earned her her first Academy Award nomination.

She was later nominated for the award for best live action short film for 1976's "Number One," which she produced. This nod made her the first woman nominated for an Oscar for her work in front of and behind the camera.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cannon has also had a storied love life, which included marrying legendary actor Cary Grant in 1965. The couple welcomed one daughter, Jennifer, before divorcing in 1968.

She got married a second time in 1985 to real estate investor Stanley Fimberg, but the couple split in 1991. She also had what she once called a "love affair" with Johnny Carson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, she told People that "of course" she's still dating.

She told the outlet she was seeing "somebody very special," then clarified that she was actually seeing "several special [people]. ... I have friends with benefits, yes."