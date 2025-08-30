Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Dyan Cannon denied White House entry after lying about her age on passport documents

Actress laughed off the incident and said she would lie about her age again in Instagram post

By Emily Trainham
Cary Grant's ex-wife, Dyan Cannon, on her regrets about their relationship Video

Cary Grant's ex-wife, Dyan Cannon, on her regrets about their relationship

Cary Grant's ex-wife, Dyan Cannon, who executive-produced the new miniseries about his life, ‘Archie,’ reflected on her regrets about their relationship.

For Dyan Cannon, age is more than just a number.

The "Heaven Can Wait" actress, 88, attempted to go inside the White House this week, but as she and her friends documented in a video shared on social media, the Secret Service refused to let her enter because of an age discrepancy on her passport.

Cannon, along with fellow actresses Kym Douglas and Tracey Bregman and TV personality and chef Christine Avanti-Fischer, traveled to Washington, D.C., together recently. The group hosts a new podcast, "God's Table." 

They went out to do some sightseeing, but there was a hiccup in their plans.

CARY GRANT'S EX WIFE DYAN CANNON, 88, ADMITS SHE HAS ‘SEVERAL' FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS

Dyan Cannon, shown in 1985 and in 2025

Dyan Cannon, shown in 1985 and 2025, was unable to tour the White House when it was discovered she once lied about her age on her passport. (Getty Images)

"We are lined up for a great tour, and we have these Secret Service guys and all of the federal agents. We can't get in because someone lied about their age," Douglas, who filmed the video, explained.

Cannon laughed throughout the explanation as Bregman and Avanti-Fischer teased her.

"Listen," Cannon said. "Years ago, here's the thing, I lied about my age on my passport."

"Who doesn't, Dyan?" Douglas joked.

Avanti-Fischer remarked, "If we get in, it's going to be a miracle of God."

Jennifer Grant in a blue and white dress smiling next to her mother Dyan Cannon in a black outfit

Dyan Cannon with daughter Jennifer Grant in 2023 (Getty Images)

The video was originally shared by Douglas on her Instagram story Thursday, but Cannon reposted it to her own page, writing in her caption, "And I'd do it again."

She added, "It’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me ….right girls? Right guys? it’s just a blinkin number… no matter what number they put next to me there’s one thing that never changes …I WUV WU"

Bregman commented on the post, writing, "Hilarious. Love you so but seriously, how can I change my age."

Dyan Cannon at the Oscars

Dyan Cannon attends the 50th Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in 1979 in Los Angeles. (Images Press/Images/Getty Images)

Cannon has been a force in the entertainment industry for decades. She got her start in show business by appearing in various TV shows in the 1950s, and, in 1962, she appeared in her first Broadway show.

Her breakthrough role came in 1969, when she appeared in "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice," a role that earned her her first Academy Award nomination.

She was later nominated for the award for best live action short film for 1976's "Number One," which she produced. This nod made her the first woman nominated for an Oscar for her work in front of and behind the camera.

Cannon has also had a storied love life, which included marrying legendary actor Cary Grant in 1965. The couple welcomed one daughter, Jennifer, before divorcing in 1968.

Cary Grant holding onto his baby Jennifer Grant with his wife Dyan Cannon

Dyan Cannon welcomed daughter Jennifer with her first husband, Cary Grant. (Getty Images)

She got married a second time in 1985 to real estate investor Stanley Fimberg, but the couple split in 1991. She also had what she once called a "love affair" with Johnny Carson.

Earlier this year, she told People that "of course" she's still dating.

She told the outlet she was seeing "somebody very special," then clarified that she was actually seeing "several special [people]. ... I have friends with benefits, yes."

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

