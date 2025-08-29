Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Julia Roberts hits back at criticism after new film sparks backlash

Actress responds to Venice Film Festival backlash over 'After the Hunt' #MeToo themes

By Emily Trainham Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Julia Roberts, it's important that movies spark conversation.

The actress, 57, isn’t often known for weighing in on cultural debates, but during a news conference Friday at the Venice Film Festival, she spoke out about some backlash that her new film, "After the Hunt," has been receiving from attendees of the festival.

According to Variety, a reporter noted that the movie had "caused controversy" among some viewers, who complained that the story "revives old arguments" about women believing other women when they make allegations of sexual assault, a central issue of the #MeToo movement. 

DENZEL WASHINGTON BLASTS CANCEL CULTURE, SAYS FAITH MATTERS MORE THAN FOLLOWERS

Julia Roberts at the Venice Film Festival 2025 in a black dress

Julia Roberts poses for photographers on the red carpet for the film "After the Hunt" during the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

"Not to be disagreeable, because it’s not in my nature," Roberts answered, "but the thing you said that I love is it ‘revives old arguments.’ I don’t think it’s just reviving an argument of women being pitted against each other or not supporting each other. There are a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated that creates conversation.

"The best part of your question is that you all came out of the theater talking about it. That’s how we wanted it to feel. You realize what you believe in strongly because we stir it all up for you. So, you’re welcome."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Julia Roberts at the Venice Film Festival 2025, photographed as she's speaking

Julia Roberts joked at one point during the conversation that she loves these kinds of "softball questions." (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The outlet reported that, after giving this answer, Roberts was asked about the topic again, promting her to complain that people seem to be "losing the art of conversation in humanity right now."

"We’re not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time," she explained. "I don’t know about controversy, per se, but we are challenging people to have conversation. To be excited or infuriated about it is up to you. If making this movie does anything, getting everybody to talk to each other is the most exciting thing that I think we could accomplish.

"I love the softball questions early in the morning," she joked.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts' new film is set for a theatrical release in October. (Getty Images)

At one point, director Luca Guadagnino jumped in, saying, "It’s how we see the clash of truths. It’s not about making a manifesto to revive old-fashioned values."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the Venice Film Festival's website, "'After the Hunt' is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student makes an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light."

Julia Roberts on the red carpet

Julia Roberts said the "most exciting thing" she and the rest of the team behind the film could accomplish is to inspire conversation. (Getty Images)

In addition to Roberts, the movie stars Ayo Edebiri, who plays her student, and Andrew Garfield

Judging by Roberts' commentary, a key goal for the film, which is scheduled for a North American theatrical release Oct. 10, is sparking difficult conversations. The tagline on the poster even says "not everything is supposed to make you feel comfortable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending

Close modal

Continue