Julia Roberts hits back at criticism after new film sparks backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Julia Roberts, it's important that movies spark conversation.

The actress, 57, isn’t often known for weighing in on cultural debates, but during a news conference Friday at the Venice Film Festival, she spoke out about some backlash that her new film, "After the Hunt," has been receiving from attendees of the festival.

According to Variety, a reporter noted that the movie had "caused controversy" among some viewers, who complained that the story "revives old arguments" about women believing other women when they make allegations of sexual assault, a central issue of the #MeToo movement.

DENZEL WASHINGTON BLASTS CANCEL CULTURE, SAYS FAITH MATTERS MORE THAN FOLLOWERS

"Not to be disagreeable, because it’s not in my nature," Roberts answered, "but the thing you said that I love is it ‘revives old arguments.’ I don’t think it’s just reviving an argument of women being pitted against each other or not supporting each other. There are a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated that creates conversation.

"The best part of your question is that you all came out of the theater talking about it. That’s how we wanted it to feel. You realize what you believe in strongly because we stir it all up for you. So, you’re welcome."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The outlet reported that, after giving this answer, Roberts was asked about the topic again, promting her to complain that people seem to be "losing the art of conversation in humanity right now."

"We’re not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time," she explained. "I don’t know about controversy, per se, but we are challenging people to have conversation. To be excited or infuriated about it is up to you. If making this movie does anything, getting everybody to talk to each other is the most exciting thing that I think we could accomplish.

"I love the softball questions early in the morning," she joked.

At one point, director Luca Guadagnino jumped in, saying, "It’s how we see the clash of truths. It’s not about making a manifesto to revive old-fashioned values."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the Venice Film Festival's website, "'After the Hunt' is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student makes an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light."

In addition to Roberts, the movie stars Ayo Edebiri, who plays her student, and Andrew Garfield.

Judging by Roberts' commentary, a key goal for the film, which is scheduled for a North American theatrical release Oct. 10, is sparking difficult conversations. The tagline on the poster even says "not everything is supposed to make you feel comfortable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.