Josh Duhamel says he's 70% ready to survive an apocalypse at his Minnesota 'doomsday cabin'

The actor says he needs to improve hunting and fishing skills to survive global catastrophe

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Josh Duhamel says Midwest lifestyle allows him to teach kids lessons they cant learn in LA Video

Josh Duhamel says Midwest lifestyle allows him to teach kids lessons they cant learn in LA

Josh Duhamel told Fox News Digital that his cabin in Minnesota forces his son to "get his hands dirty," which he doesnt do in Los Angeles.

Josh Duhamel revealed how he's preparing to survive a potential global catastrophe. 

During a recent interview with People magazine, the 52-year-old actor reflected on whether his family were ready to weather an apocalypse in their Minnesota home — a spot he calls his "doomsday cabin."

"Well, I have enough," the "Ransom Canyon" star said. "Not 100%. Probably 70%."

Josh Duhamel smiles as he poses in front of a stack of logs at his Minnesota home.

Josh Duhamel shared how he plans to ride out a potential apocalypse in his "doomsday cabin." (Josh Duhamel Instagram )

Duhamel admitted that he still needs sharpen his survival skills so that he could provide a steady source of food in the aftermath of a world-ending event. 

"I could be a better hunter, I could be a better fisherman. I could stockpile a little more food supply," he said. 

The "Las Vegas" actor previously told Parade that he left Los Angeles behind to live off-grid in the cabin he spent 15 years building. 

Josh Duhame poses in front of a waterfall with his wife and kids.

Duhamel lives in his rustic home in Minnesota with his family.  (Josh Duhamel Instagram )

"The closest store is 40 miles away," he said in April. "Once we get there, it's really about everybody taking care of each other – making memories, spending time with family and friends."

While it took years for Duhamel to build the off-the-grid spot for his family, he said that he is grateful to have the opportunity to "get back to the basics."

"You're not consumed by all these other distractions," Duhamel said. "When you're out there, it's really about having fun, making sure everybody's warm, everybody's got food and water."

The actor lives in the cabin with his wife Audra Mari and their 1-year-old son Shepherd. Duhamel's 11-year-old son Axl, whom he shares with his ex-wife Fergie, also spends time at the home.

Duhamel told People that his home is located about an hour and a half away from Fargo, North Dakota. He explained that he initially purchased a half parcel of land on which he built his home. However, Duhamel said that he later acquired additional land to expand his property. 

Josh Duhamel

The actor spent 15 years building his home.  (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The "Transformers" star recalled that he and his family lived without running water, electricity or other basic amenities for "a long time."

While speaking with the outlet, Duhamel reflected on why he decided to embrace a more rustic lifestyle. 

"I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling," Duhamel explained. 

He said that he felt the urge "to go and really do things with my hands again — fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted."

Fergie and Josh Duhamel on a red carpet.

Duhamel and his ex-wife Fergie share son Axl, 11.  (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford)

Duhamel told People that his Minnesota retreat also offers a "respite" from "this world of massive technology," noting that the advent of artificial intelligence particularly "scares" him.

However, the actor clarified that his home in North Star state wasn't only intended to be safe haven in the face of a worldwide Armageddon.

Josh Duhamel red carpet

Duhamel said that he moved to Minnesota to "stay true to my roots." (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"The truth is, yes, people want to call it a doomsday prepper thing, but it's really not that," he told People. "I'm really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need."

"I don't think that we're in any dire situation that we have to worry about prepping for doomsday, but it is good to have some of those skills," Duhamel added. 

"I was getting so far away from it for so long, that I felt like I wanted to get back to some of that."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

