'13 Going on 30' star Christa B. Allen says she fled cult after dating its charismatic leader

"13 Going on 30" star Christa B. Allen shared that she ran away from a cult after ending her romance with its leader.

The 33-year-old actress made the revelation in a video that she shared on TikTok Thursday. In the clip, Allen was seen wearing a beige sweater, a cream-colored miniskirt and brown boots as she spun around with her arms outstretched on a lawn.

The video was set to a part of Chappell Roan's song "Subway" in which the singer repeats the lyrics "She got away."

"How it feels rebuilding your life after being in love with a charismatic wealthy cult leader who burned it to the ground," the "Revenge" star wrote over the clip.

In the caption, Allen further detailed her experience with her former boyfriend, whom she did not name.

"Let me be very clear: nobody can burn down your life unless you give them access to it. That’s the part I’ve had to own," she wrote.

Allen continued, "So I’ve sat with the hardest questions: why did I trust him? Why did I hand over my power? Why did I silence my own inner knowing?"

The actress reflected on her ex, recalling how he dazzled her with his lavish lifestyle but later showed himself to be deceptive.

"The truth is, he was selling fairytales and from luxurious penthouses and private jets, I foolishly bought in," Allen wrote.

"What I learned is that even if you spend every waking moment with someone— studying, eating, traveling, working, building, dreaming— you still may not KNOW them," she continued. "Especially when you’re dealing with someone who lies as easily as they breathe."

"That realization shattered me, but it also forced me to rebuild from the ground up. And fire is also cleansing," Allen added.

Allen promised her fans that she would reveal more details about her experience in the future but currently plans to focus on the next chapter of her life.

"One day I’ll share the full story but for now I’m walking forward with feet on solid ground and a heart that knows its strength," she wrote.

In a TikTok video that she shared on Aug. 19, Allen appeared to refer to her ex, accusing him of infidelity.

"When the ‘spiritual’ guy you were dating forced you to quit your job because he promised to take care of you… then left you with zero income while cheating and sleeping around with countless women while lying about it all…," she wrote over a video in which she was seen behind the wheel of a car.

,"But then you remember — he knows the laws of the universe, and the universe don’t miss," she added.

Allen's first movie role was playing the younger version of Jennifer Garner's character Jenna Rink in the 2004 romantic comedy "13 Going on 30."

The actress once again played the younger version of Garner's character Jenny Perotti in the 2009 fantasy romantic comedy movie "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past," which was a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella "A Christmas Carol."

She went on to star as socialite Charlotte Grayson in the hit TV drama series "Revenge" from 2011 to 2015.

Allen has also made appearances on Disney Channel TV shows and TV series, including "Grey's Anatomy" and "ER."

In recent years, Allen shifted away from acting and moved more toward social media influencing.