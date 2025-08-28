Expand / Collapse search
Shania Twain strips down in bold look to celebrate 60th birthday

Country music icon reflected on journey from unknown performer to global superstar on social media

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Shania Twain's ready for 'evolution of country music' Video

Shania Twain's ready for 'evolution of country music'

Shania Twain told Fox News Digital at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards that she's embracing the "evolution of country music."

Shania Twain celebrated turning 60 with an iconic throwback shared on Instagram Thursday.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer wore a sparkling blue pantsuit with a silver-trimmed blazer in the dressing room snap, captured from before she hit it big in the country music industry.

Twain shared her 1980s glam shot in a carousel which also featured a more recent image of the singer posing in a white button-down shirt with only a pair of black briefs underneath.

SHANIA TWAIN'S READY FOR ‘EVOLUTION OF COUNTRY MUSIC,’ SHARES KEY TO ‘GOOD HEALTH’ AT 59

Shania Twain rocks blue ensemble

Shania Twain is embracing the "evolution of country music." (Catherine Powel)

Lyrics from her legendary song were written in bold behind the singer as she threw her arm in the air for the photo session.

SHANIA TWAIN LAUGHS OFF ON-STAGE BLUNDER

"Happy birthday to me! How can I be 60? So glad to have kept some photos from this time in the 80s when I had no idea what was ahead of me and Shania f**king Twain didn’t exist yet," she captioned the series.

"I can’t begin to explain how grateful I am for the life that i have. For my family, friends, fans and the inspiration I get from all of you."

Twain added, "I’ve tried to stay true to myself along the way and that’s my intention moving forward into the next chapter."

The "Queen of Country Pop" is one of the best-selling music artists with more than 100 million records sold. She also holds the title as the best-selling female country music artist ever. 

Shania Twain in black outfit on stage

Shania Twain holds the title as the best-selling female country music artist ever. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer released her latest studio album, "Queen of Me," in 2023. She previously told Fox News Digital that she's honored to witness the transformation from within her industry.

"I'm also privileged to be a part of where the new country is going. I don't want to say new country, but the evolution of country music and where it's headed," she said. 

She added, "I love music, I'm a fan of music. I think the love of it keeps me going." 

When it came to any tips or tricks for maintaining health and wellness, Twain admitted the secret was simple.

Shania Twain performing at the halftime show in 2003

The country music star credits her health to a happy life. (Al Bello)

"I enjoy good health and I think happiness has everything to do with it," the musician said.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

