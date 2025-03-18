Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'American Idol' judges 'mortified,' new evidence in Gene Hackman death

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- ‘American Idol’ judges 'mortified' after contestant tells everyone to ‘shut the f--- up’

- Gene Hackman death investigation: New evidence changes timeline of actor, wife's final days

- Gene Hackman's 911 caller was concerned, pursued 'wellness check' before finding star and his wife Betsy dead

HELPING HAND - Dawn Robinson's ex-husband offers En Vogue singer a job after she says she's been living in car for years.

SAFE IN HOLLYWOOD - Michael Landon didn’t allow ‘any a--holes’ on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ set: actress.

'A BIG FAMILY' - Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's son followed parents' lead by marrying young, planning for lots of kids.

DIDDY DO IT? - Gray-haired Diddy pleads not guilty to new allegations in sex trafficking case.

TIRED OF THE ACT - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed by Justine Bateman for their ‘aggressive Victim Olympics campaign.'

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES - Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fuel romance rumors after stepping out in London again.

‘WORTHY OF GOD’ - James Van Der Beek forced to look ‘mortality in the eye’ as he leaned on faith during 'hardest' year of cancer.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube