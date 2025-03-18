Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'American Idol' judges 'mortified,' new evidence in Gene Hackman death

Gene Hackman's 911 caller was concerned, pursued 'wellness check' before finding star and his wife Betsy dead; En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson's ex-husband offers her a job after she says she's been living in car for years

Carrie Underwood, Gene Hackman

Carrie Underwood appeared shocked when a woman sang a vulgar song during her "American Idol" audition. New evidence discovered in the investigation of the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife changes suspected timeline of their final days. (Getty Images)

TOP 3: 

- ‘American Idol’ judges 'mortified' after contestant tells everyone to ‘shut the f--- up’

- Gene Hackman death investigation: New evidence changes timeline of actor, wife's final days

- Gene Hackman's 911 caller was concerned, pursued 'wellness check' before finding star and his wife Betsy dead

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa red carpet

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman's last few days alive were retraced by New Mexico officials. (Getty Images)

HELPING HAND - Dawn Robinson's ex-husband offers En Vogue singer a job after she says she's been living in car for years.

SAFE IN HOLLYWOOD - Michael Landon didn’t allow ‘any a--holes’ on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ set: actress.

'A BIG FAMILY' - Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's son followed parents' lead by marrying young, planning for lots of kids.

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

DIDDY DO IT? - Gray-haired Diddy pleads not guilty to new allegations in sex trafficking case.

TIRED OF THE ACT - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed by Justine Bateman for their ‘aggressive Victim Olympics campaign.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were slammed by "Family Ties" actress Justine Bateman. (Chris Jackson)

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES - Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fuel romance rumors after stepping out in London again.

‘WORTHY OF GOD’ - James Van Der Beek forced to look ‘mortality in the eye’ as he leaned on faith during 'hardest' year of cancer.

