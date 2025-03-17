Gene Hackman death investigation: New evidence changes timeline of actor, wife's final days

Preliminary cell phone records revealed Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman, did not die on Feb. 11, as once believed, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department.

Betsy's autopsy determined the manner of death as natural, and authorities previously believed she died on or about Feb. 11. Toxicology results remain pending.

"Pending cell phone records, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office investigation showed the last known activity of Mrs. Hackman to be February 11, 2025," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"We can now confirm that Mrs. Hackman’s phone was utilized on the morning of February 12 to call a medical center in Santa Fe, Cloudberry Health."

Officials determined multiple calls were made on Feb. 12, all of which were to the medical center.

"A total of three calls were made that morning, all to the medical center. One incoming call was made to Mrs. Hackman from the same medical center that afternoon," the department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"That appeared as a missed call on Mrs. Hackman’s cell phone."

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed during a news conference last week that detectives had already found answers to many pending questions in the Hackmans' case, but were still waiting on specific data to tie up any "loose ends."

Gene died due to hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor, New Mexico officials confirmed one week ago. He was likely alone in the home for about a week until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker.

Betsy died due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is transmitted from animals to humans and is commonly found in rodents, the New Mexico Department of Health confirmed.

Hantavirus is characterized by "flu-like symptoms consisting of fever, muscle aches, cough, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea that can progress to shortness of breath and cardiac or heart failure and lung failure," Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell explained during the news conference.