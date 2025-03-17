Expand / Collapse search
Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman death investigation: New evidence changes timeline of actor, wife's final days

Gene Hackman, wife Betsy were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Feb. 26

By Tracy Wright , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Preliminary cell phone records revealed Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman, did not die on Feb. 11, as once believed, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department.

Betsy's autopsy determined the manner of death as natural, and authorities previously believed she died on or about Feb. 11. Toxicology results remain pending.

"Pending cell phone records, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office investigation showed the last known activity of Mrs. Hackman to be February 11, 2025," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy in 1994

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman weren't seen for weeks before their bodies were discovered. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"We can now confirm that Mrs. Hackman’s phone was utilized on the morning of February 12 to call a medical center in Santa Fe, Cloudberry Health." 

Officials determined multiple calls were made on Feb. 12, all of which were to the medical center. 

— Santa Fe Sheriff's Department

"A total of three calls were made that morning, all to the medical center. One incoming call was made to Mrs. Hackman from the same medical center that afternoon," the department confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife.

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman, were discovered dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Feb. 26. (urschke/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

"That appeared as a missed call on Mrs. Hackman’s cell phone."

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed during a news conference last week that detectives had already found answers to many pending questions in the Hackmans' case, but were still waiting on specific data to tie up any "loose ends."

Gene died due to hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor, New Mexico officials confirmed one week ago. He was likely alone in the home for about a week until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker.

Gene Hackman's home is seen surrounded by police after his death

The entrance to the gated community where actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy and their dog were found dead in their home is shown Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M.   (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)

Gene Hackman's home is seen surrounded by police after his death

Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)

Betsy died due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is transmitted from animals to humans and is commonly found in rodents, the New Mexico Department of Health confirmed.

Hantavirus is characterized by "flu-like symptoms consisting of fever, muscle aches, cough, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea that can progress to shortness of breath and cardiac or heart failure and lung failure," Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell explained during the news conference.

