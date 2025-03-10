Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Then and Now

Michael Landon didn’t allow ‘any a--holes’ on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ set: actress

'The Office' alum Melora Hardin, who played Belinda Stevens opposite Matthew Labyorteaux in the classic series, has a collage-inspired wallpaper line

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Little House on the Prairie child star says set was like ‘Mad Men’ Video

Little House on the Prairie child star says set was like ‘Mad Men’

Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson in the Michael Landon-led series, is celebrating the show's 50th anniversary in Simi Valley, California.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Before Melora Hardin starred in "The Office," she headed to the prairie.

The actress, who got her start in Hollywood as a child, auditioned for "Little House on the Prairie" when she was 9 years old. She was later cast in an episode to play Belinda, one of Albert Ingalls’ (Matthew Labyorteaux) classmates.

The 57-year-old, who has recently launched a collage-style wallpaper line, Storyboards by Melora Hardin, has fond memories of helping to bring the hit series to life. She told Fox News Digital that Michael Landon, who starred as beloved patriarch Charles Ingalls and directed the series, was revered on set by the fellow "Prairie" kids.

‘LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE’ STAR ALISON ARNGRIM SAYS NETFLIX REBOOT CAN'T RECREATE MICHAEL LANDON'S 'MAGIC'

A split side-by-side photo of Melora Hardin and Michael Landon

Before Melora Hardin starred as Jan Levinson in "The Office," she worked alongside Michael Landon in "Little House on the Prairie." (ALAMY/Getty Images)

"Michael Landon made everyone feel safe," she recalled. "He trusted in us, and we trusted in him. He was protective of us. And I think that was one of the most important lessons I learned early on [in Hollywood] – surround yourself with the people who make you feel safe."

"I’ve always said that acting and making movies and TV are one of the greatest team sports around," she shared. "And I believe Michael Landon was my first example of that. I learned from him right away. And it just felt amazing to be around people who made you feel safe to be a fool in front of, to fail in front of. As a performer, especially that young, it felt good to not feel constantly judged or challenged."

WATCH: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE CHILD STAR SAYS SET WAS LIKE ‘MAD MEN’

Little House on the Prairie child star says set was like ‘Mad Men’ Video

"It’s about working with great collaborators and not tolerating a--holes," she said. "He didn’t have any a--holes on set. And I think that’s super important. If you feel safe, then you can do great work."

A young Melora Hardin wearing a blue swimsuit.

Melora Hardin auditioned for "Little House on the Prairie" when she was 9 years old. (Jim Britt /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Hardin had already been working "for a long time already" in showbusiness when she joined "Little House." But Landon was different, she shared.

"I worked with people who weren’t quite as nice as he was," said Hardin. "We had school on the set, and it was just so much fun to have other kids in school with you, working with you."

Melora Hardin wearing a white shirt working on a collage

Melora Hardin has been keeping busy with her collage wallpaper line. (STORYBOARDS BY MELORA HARDIN)

"A lot of times I would be doing a movie or something, and I’d be the only [kid] in the room," Hardin continued. "I’d be the only one in the classroom with the set teacher. And it was such a joy to have other kids when you got to be in class with them and then work with them. That was joyful. We would also play games. It was a really fun way to be a child, to be a child actor. It was certainly a highlight."

A close-up of Michael Landon smiling in a printed shirt and yellow sunglasses

Actor Michael Landon on the set of "Little House on the Prairie" circa 1977 (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Hardin revealed that from the moment she walked on set, Landon was "so warm."

"He worked great with kids," she gushed. "He really knew how to make us feel comfortable. He would let us do our thing. He wasn’t a meddling director. He was very joyful. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Michael Landon playing with Melissa Gilbert's pigtails.

Michael Landon having fun on set with Melissa Gilbert, center, and Melissa Sue Anderson. (ALAMY)

"He had a longtime relationship with his crew and he surrounded people he really trusted. So it was seamless. He was just joyful. I never felt he was stressed. Maybe he was [working behind the scenes], but I never felt it as a kid. He just seemed to be having a great time… Everybody seemed to be smiling in my world as a young kid."

Hardin also instantly bonded with Labyorteaux, 58.

Michael Landon with his castmates in a row in costume filming a scene outdoors.

From left: Matthew Labyorteaux, Michael Landon, Karen Grassle and Melissa Sue Anderson (ALAMY)

"I remember during my first audition, we had to do this flashback sequence of us dancing together," she recalled. "I was a dancer. I started dancing at 5. I was very serious about ballet. He was not yet cast as Albert, but he was cast as a young Charles [Ingalls]. We danced together, and he later told me he really wanted me to get the part because I didn’t step on his toes like the other girls did."

Hardin returned for the 1983 TV movie "Little House: Look Back to Yesterday." She played a new character, Michele, who was Albert’s love interest. They shared their first on-screen kiss.

The cast of "Little House on the Prairie" reuniting

Matthew Labyorteaux (left) with the cast of "Little House on the Prairie" today. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

"We both had a crush on each other," she said. "It was an incredibly sweet moment. I think it was something that we were both nervous about and we both enjoyed it. That’s a forever memory for me. And we became best friends. He’s my youngest daughter’s godfather. It was a wonderful, fortuitous moment in our lives."

Michael Landon posing with his arms crossed and resting on his knee with a log cabin the background

"Little House on the Prairie," adapted from the novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867-1957), starred Michael Landon as Charles Ingalls. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

"Little House on the Prairie" concluded after nine seasons in 1983. Landon passed away in 1991 at age 54 from pancreatic cancer. It was a somber time for the cast.

WATCH: ‘LITTLE HOUSE’ STAR MICHAEL LANDON WAS STUBBORN ABOUT HIS HEALTH: DAUGHTER

‘Little House’ star Michael Landon was stubborn about his health: daughter Video

"I was still so young when he died, but I remember we were all sad," she said. "… But I was just so happy that I had that time with him, that time we shared on set and the creative experience we shared. I got to witness what a lovely person he was. I will always remember him like that."

Today, Harden has been keeping busy with her wallpaper line.

Melora Hardin posing in a collage dress next to a collage printed chair and wallpaper in a dark studio.

Melora Hardin said she was always passionate about collage art. (STORYBOARDS BY MELORA HARDIN)

"My interest in art started really young," she explained. "My dad’s an actor and an artist. And I think I learned very young from him that, yes, you can be an actor, but it’s also really important to have other things you’re passionate about. And I’ve been passionate about art, and I’ve always been passionate about collage. I don’t think I was ever a great artist. I tried painting. But it didn’t spark me in the way that collage does."

"When I made my first film, I realized that collaging is sort of what you did in the editing room," she shared. "It all goes together. I’m a songwriter and that’s like collaging, too, because you’re putting together words and melodies in a way that belong together somehow. I think it’s always been who I am."

A close-up of Melora Hardin's collage wallpaper

Melora Hardin's wallpaper collection is available now. (STORYBOARDS BY MELORA HARDIN)

In January, Netflix confirmed that a reboot of the classic show had been given the green light. The streaming giant described it as "a transformed adaptation." It will feature Rebecca Sonnenshine of "The Boys" and "The Vampire Diaries" as showrunner and executive producer.

Melora Hardin in a suit walking alongside Steve Carell in "The Office."

Melora Hardin is seen here as Jan Levinson opposite Steve Carell as Michael Scott in "The Office" circa 2007. (Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Hardin feels it should be given a chance.

"There’s certainly a place for some sweet, feel-good content," said Hardin. "I remember when a new ‘Hawaii Five-0’ was announced. I thought, ‘I remember when that was on when I was a kid,' and I loved it. Can they do it justice?’ 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cast of "Little House on the Prairie" posing for a photo

Netflix is currently working on a "Little House on the Prairie" reboot. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"I think it’s the same feeling here [for fans]. When you lived during the time of the original and got to experience it, of course you’re going to feel like, ‘There’s no way they will be able to do it just as well.’ But that’s not trust."

A close-up of Melora Hardin smiling in a hunter green dress and a gold chain.

"I think now is a great time for feel-good content," Melora Hardin told Fox News Digital. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think now is a great time for feel-good content," she said. "We need some sweetness. We need some entertainment. I do think there’s a need for warmth and stories that celebrate commitment to family. I think that’s important."

"I think those good values of the olden days would be a nice thing to have on TV today for young people," she continued. "So much stuff these days is jaded and so dark. And yet, ‘Little House’ was just filled with so much love, heart and good values. Who wouldn’t want to experience that today?"

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending