Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed by Justine Bateman for their ‘aggressive Victim Olympics campaign’

'Family Ties' actress Justine Bateman has recently shared her opinion about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Friday Follies: Meghan Markle's Netflix series is 'going about as well as her relationship with the Royal Family,' Arroyo says Video

Friday Follies: Meghan Markle's Netflix series is 'going about as well as her relationship with the Royal Family,' Arroyo says

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo provides a review of 'With Love, Meghan' on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Justine Bateman is tired of what she calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Victim Olympics campaign." 

The "Family Ties" actress weighed in on Markle's new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," and shared her thoughts on why people may not be interested in watching the lifestyle series. 

In a blog post titled, "The Problem With Meghan Markle: It’s Not What She’s Doing, It’s the Victim Olympics Road She Took to Get There," Bateman wrote that the world doesn't want to watch "someone playact at something they didn’t earn."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED BY JUSTINE BATEMAN FOR BEING ‘DISASTER TOURISTS' AMID CALIFORNIA FIRES 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle side-by-side with Justine Bateman

Justine Bateman believes people are tired of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Victim Olympics campaign." (Getty Images)

"The problem with Meghan Markle (and her husband, Harry) is that every opportunity they have explored or exploited over the past few years has been due to their very aggressive Victim Olympics campaign," she wrote.

"The difference between doing that two years ago and doing it now is immense. It’s 2025, and no one wants to see victims anymore," Bateman continued. 

"No one wants to watch someone playact at something they didn’t earn."

"The problem with Meghan Markle (and her husband, Harry) is that every opportunity they have explored or exploited over the past few years has been due to their very aggressive Victim Olympics campaign."

— Justine Bateman

Bateman doesn't believe "anyone wishes [Markle] ill," but people also have the right to not "go along with another’s ‘narrative’ anymore." 

Meghan Markle laughs near the stove at home.

Meghan Markle's "With Love, Meghan" recently launched on Netflix. (Netflix)

"It's 2025 now and people want you to earn your spot," she emphasized. 

"The public doesn't want to listen to people who bemoaned their lack of privacy, and yet take every opportunity to be extremely public with whatever they're doing."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties and moved to California in 2020. (Chris Jackson)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She continued, "They are two people riding the fumes of a past Victim Era, in a new era now where victimhood has fallen far out of favor."

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

This is not the first time Jason Bateman's sister has shared her opinions on Meghan and Harry.

Justine and Jason Bateman

Justine is the sister of actor Jason Bateman. They were photographed here in 1986. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The cast of Family Ties in a promo pic

Justine Bateman starred on "Family Ties." Other cast members pictured include Tina Yothers, Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter and Michael J. Fox. (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

During the devastating Los Angeles fires in January, Bateman called the couple "disaster tourists" after they were seen visiting Pasadena with the city's mayor, Victor Gordo.

"Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers," an unsettled Bateman, 58, wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter. "What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved."

Victor Robo in a black jacket speaks with a woman with her back turned who is talking to Meghan Markle in a blue Dodgers hat and Prince Harry in Pasadena

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the field volunteering during the wildfires. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They are ‘touring the damage’?" she asked, referring to media footage she had reposted on the social platform. "Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE APPEAR AT PASADENA EVACUATION SITE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site Video

Video captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Harry and Markle in Pasadena. 

Fox News Digital additionally learned that Prince Harry and Markle had opened their home to friends and family forced to evacuate at the time, also donating clothing, children's items and other essentials to help the affected community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending