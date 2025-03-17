Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed by Justine Bateman for their ‘aggressive Victim Olympics campaign’

Justine Bateman is tired of what she calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Victim Olympics campaign."

The "Family Ties" actress weighed in on Markle's new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," and shared her thoughts on why people may not be interested in watching the lifestyle series.

In a blog post titled, "The Problem With Meghan Markle: It’s Not What She’s Doing, It’s the Victim Olympics Road She Took to Get There," Bateman wrote that the world doesn't want to watch "someone playact at something they didn’t earn."

"The problem with Meghan Markle (and her husband, Harry) is that every opportunity they have explored or exploited over the past few years has been due to their very aggressive Victim Olympics campaign," she wrote.

"The difference between doing that two years ago and doing it now is immense. It’s 2025, and no one wants to see victims anymore," Bateman continued.

"No one wants to watch someone playact at something they didn’t earn."

Bateman doesn't believe "anyone wishes [Markle] ill," but people also have the right to not "go along with another’s ‘narrative’ anymore."

"It's 2025 now and people want you to earn your spot," she emphasized.

"The public doesn't want to listen to people who bemoaned their lack of privacy, and yet take every opportunity to be extremely public with whatever they're doing."

She continued, "They are two people riding the fumes of a past Victim Era, in a new era now where victimhood has fallen far out of favor."

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

This is not the first time Jason Bateman's sister has shared her opinions on Meghan and Harry.

During the devastating Los Angeles fires in January, Bateman called the couple "disaster tourists" after they were seen visiting Pasadena with the city's mayor, Victor Gordo.

"Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers," an unsettled Bateman, 58, wrote to X , formerly known as Twitter. "What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved."

"They are ‘touring the damage’?" she asked, referring to media footage she had reposted on the social platform. "Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."

Video captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Harry and Markle in Pasadena.

Fox News Digital additionally learned that Prince Harry and Markle had opened their home to friends and family forced to evacuate at the time, also donating clothing, children's items and other essentials to help the affected community.