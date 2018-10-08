Fox News Channel celebrates its 22nd anniversary

When Fox News Channel was launched in 17 million American homes on October 7, 1996, the fledgling cable news network was given little chance to succeed by many news pundits of the day.

The Associated Press' television critic, for example, said Fox News was “too small, too late, too green -- and, in practice, too much like the others.”

It turns out he was wrong.

On its 22nd anniversary, Fox is the dominant force in cable news, most recently finishing the third quarter of 2018 as the most-watched cable news network among total viewers for the 67th consecutive quarter, according to Nielsen Media Research.

FNC was also the top-rated cable news network among the key demo of adults age 25-54 for the 67th straight quarter and won primetime for its 42nd consecutive quarter.

Fox News averaged 1.4 million total viewers during the third quarter, compared to 1 million for MSNBC and only 722,000 for CNN.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers – up 14 percent from Q3 2017 -- compared to 1.9 million for MSNBC and 1 million for CNN.

Fox News was also home to nine of the top 15 cable news programs among total viewers and seven of the top 15 in the demo, as “Hannity” topped both categories.

In addition to Fox News' success, its sister Fox Business Network ended the quarter as the most-watched business network for the eighth consecutive quarter, beating CNBC among business day, market hours and total viewers.

And while celebrating its now-storied past, Fox continues to look toward the future. Fox Nation -- the new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service -- will debut in the fourth quarter of 2018. The service will feature exclusive content from some of Fox News Channel’s biggest stars, including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Brit Hume. Tomi Lahren and Britt McHenry will join FNC’s prime time stars on the streaming service, along with "Fox & Friends” co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and “The Five” co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Judge Jeanine Pirro.