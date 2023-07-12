Duchess Sarah Ferguson keeps Queen Elizabeth’s memory alive with sweet gesture after cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson is keeping the memory of Queen Elizabeth II close to her heart after announcing she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Duchess of York, famously known as "Fergie," took to social media Tuesday to share a sweet moment remembering the British monarch.

"I took all 7 doggies yesterday to where Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth used to walk them. It was wonderful to have a moment to remember," she penned on her Instagram, referring to the two corgis that once belonged to the late queen and the five Norfolk terriers she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Ferguson, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, accompanied her caption with photos of several blooming and colorful flowers.

The "Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah" podcast co-host ended her Instagram post by saying she plans to "talk about dealing with grief, gaining strength and all the small steps we must take to recovery," on her show Thursday.

The 63-year-old’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth comes after the announcement of her breast cancer diagnosis.

"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," Ferguson's representatives confirmed with Fox News Digital in June.

Ferguson had no symptoms prior to the diagnosis.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

Her rep added at the time, "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

Last week, Ferguson opened up about her recovery after undergoing a single mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery.

Ferguson reflected on recuperating after the eight-hour procedure.

"It's really just extraordinary to come to terms with a new you," she said on the episode that was released on July 5.

Ferguson explained that she considers herself "very lucky" that she caught the cancer before it had spread.

"[It] didn't go into my lymph nodes, and I don't have to have chemo or radiation or Tamoxifen," she said.

Ferguson added, "My job is to get out there strong, healthy and keep spreading the word."

Meanwhile, following the queen’s death in September at age 96, a palace spokesman confirmed her two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick") would live with Ferguson and her ex-husband. The beloved pooches were gifted to the queen by the pair, along with their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In March, Ferguson told Fox News Digital that Queen Elizabeth II, whom she once described as her "total idol," has inspired her over the years.

"I adored our walks with the dogs," she reflected. "On our strolls, we would talk about the gardens and what’s blooming. She just had the best imagination every time I would tell her about my newest children’s book. She would jump right into the story.

Corgis were the queen’s constant companions since she was a child. Her love for the breed began in 1933 when her father, King George VI, brought home a Pembroke Welsh corgi they named Dookie. In her lifetime, the queen owned nearly 30 of them, and they became part of her public persona. Princess Diana once called them a "moving carpet," always by her mother-in-law’s side.

