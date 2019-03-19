Former Disney star Kyle Massey vehemently denies sexual misconduct allegations

Kyle Massey is staunchly denying allegations leveled against him in a lawsuit filed last week, accusing him of attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, among other things, according to court documents obtained by ET.

"No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct," Massey said in statement released to ET via his attorney, Lee Hutton, on Monday.

As previously reported, Massey is being sued by a 13-year-old girl for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence per se (harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of a minor), negligence per se (attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor) and negligence per se (annoying or molesting a minor).

"In early 2019, the Plaintiff’s attorneys demanded $1.5 million threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply," Massey's statement alleges. "My family and I rejected this extortion attempt, because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth."

The 27-year-old actor -- who is best known for his roles on the Disney Channel sitcoms "That's So Raven" and "Cory in the House" — added that he retained the services of his attorney, Hutton, to "guide my family and me through the process and I ask my fans and the general public not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless."

The teenage plaintiff, who remains anonymous in the court documents, claims that she and her mom met Massey in 2009, when she was just 4. She says Massey maintained contact with her over the following years.

The lawsuit claims that Massey contacted the girl's mother to invite the girl to stay with him and his girlfriend in Los Angeles, so he could help her find an agent. After that, the girl alleges that Massey started to send her sexually explicit texts, images and videos.

The lawsuit claims that as a result of Massey's conduct, the girl has suffered great pain of mind, body, shock, emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation and loss of enjoyment of life.

The girl is seeking damages of at least $1.5 million.