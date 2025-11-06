Former 'American Idol' contestant Randy Madden arrested on sex charges involving minor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "American Idol" contestant Randy Madden has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor.

Madden, 45, was arrested in Ventura County, California, and charged with six felonies, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The felonies include sex crimes against a person under 18, as well as sending harmful matter, luring and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Madden pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The singer was booked by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on. Oct. 30.

He was released on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after posting bail. He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 13.

Madden performed "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi during his season 8 audition, but didn't receive any "yes" votes from the judges at the time.

Madden did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The 45-year-old singer is not the only former "Idol" contestant to face legal troubles.

Benjamin Glaze, a former "American Idol" contestant best known for receiving an unplanned kiss from Katy Perry during his 2018 audition, was arrested for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material in Oklahoma last year.

According to the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page , Glaze was allegedly discovered to be in possession of child sexual abuse material in April 2024, after the Tulsa Police Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit (the Spider unit) received a tip about alleged criminal activity by Glaze, who was 26 years old at the time.

"As part of the investigations, the Spider Unit obtained a search warrant for Glaze’s residence," according to Tulsa Police. "During the search, a smartphone was recovered that was found to contain over 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

"On 10/18/2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Benjamin Isaac Dewitt Glaze for Aggravated Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Glaze was located and arrested on the afternoon of 10/18/2024 by the Spider Unit and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for his warrant."

In 2018, Glaze, who was 19 at the time of his "Idol" audition, took his shot in front of judges Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.