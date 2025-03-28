Former child star claims producer's 'strange food fetish' led to food fights on hit '90s show

Will Friedle is shedding light on the food fights from the hit '90s show, "Boy Meets World."

Friedle, who starred as Eric Matthews on the show, claimed a producer had a food "fetish," and that's why there were food fights on the show.

"We had a producer on the show that had a very strange food fetish. It was almost, like, a sexuality when it came to food. So, that’s where he was going with this," Friedle claimed on his "Pod Meets World" podcast, which he co-hosts with Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence).

The group brought up the season 6 episode "Hogs and Kisses," in which Rachel McGuire (Maitland Ward) started a food fight with Eric and Jack (Matthew Lawrence). In the episode, Rachel instigates a food fight to show Eric and Jack not to treat her differently because she's a girl.

Friedle claimed the whole scene was a "sexual thing."

"And then the feet in the marinara on my face, [that] was all a sexual thing," he claimed.

Strong did not recall the producer's food requests, but Friedle did.

"Cory and Topanga have one, too," Fishel chimed in.

"I think there is a movie called ‘Nine and a Half Weeks,' where they have sex in a food fight. That movie was mentioned to me during that episode about 75 times," she claimed.

Strong noted that, at the time, the "food fight thing" was common on kids' television shows.

"Nothing about this episode said, ‘We are still a kids’ show,’" Fishel noted.

Friedle did not name the producer with the supposed food fetish.