Former 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison finds Hollywood escape in Texas after controversy derailed career

Chris Harrison has found that "Austin is the new Hollywood" after fleeing Los Angeles.

Harrison moved to Austin, Texas, after permanently stepping away from his role as the host of "The Bachelor" franchise. The reality TV show host left the job in 2021 after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who came under fire for attending a plantation-themed fraternity party years prior. The move turned out to be a blessing for Harrison, who has felt a sense of relief since leaving the dating show.

"I mean, what I love most about the new chapter is the fact that Austin is the new Hollywood, which means the opportunities are a plenty here," he told People Magazine.

"There is so much tech, music, food, entertainment, theater," Harrison added. "It’s all happening here. And it reminds me of what Hollywood was built on, which is anything and everything is possible if everybody will just come in with an honest, open heart and mind and just wanna do some fun work together."

Harrison bought an Austin-area home in 2020 after making his big move. Three years later, he married entertainment reporter Lauren Zima.

"We’ve met so many incredible people from all around the world, from all different industries that just want to collaborate and do great things," he explained. "And it’s so exciting to be a part of."

"The energy is truly palpable in this city right now, and it’s just fun to jump in and go with the flow."

Harrison, who led "The Bachelor" and a handful of spinoff series for 19 years, said he has felt a sense of relief since stepping off the "merry-go-round" that his life was on at the time.

"You know, when you do something every single day for two decades, and it’s so popular around the world, there is a pressure to that, and there’s a spotlight and a microscope that you don’t even realize you’re under until you kinda get off that merry-go-round," Harrison explained.

"And it was this kind of angst when I first got off, because I mean, ‘Oh, well, I gotta get back on. I gotta go back to work,’ or… And then I kind of took a deep breath, and you dropped your shoulders, and I think, you know, obviously falling in love definitely helped. Moving to Austin definitely helped kind of relieve that and realize, ‘Wow, there’s a whole other world out here to dive into.’ And so it has been a wonderful break and relief."

After stepping away from "The Bachelor," Harrison was temporarily replaced by "Bachelorette" alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

These days, former NFL star Jesse Palmer leads the show.

"Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience, and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey," Palmer told Variety in a statement in 2021.

