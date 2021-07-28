'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison has no regrets over exit: 'I wish everybody the best'

Chris Harrison has no regrets after exiting his hosting role on "The Bachelor" franchise.

"I wish everybody the best," Harrison said when asked by paparazzo about how things have been going since his exit.

"I will say it's been kind of nice to have, after 19 years, have my Mondays back including last night," he added. "I actually got to celebrate my birthday thanks to this beautiful woman [his girlfriend Lauren Zima]. I was with my family and my friends. It was absolutely awesome."

Harrison, 50, permanently stepped away from his role as the franchise's host in June after 19 years.

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey," Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a statement obtained by Fox News at the time.

Harrison left the show after he was accused of defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racially insensitive behavior during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first Black Bachelorette.

Kirkconnell was Matt James' pick at the end of his season. The two briefly broke up after the end of the show, but have since reconciled.

The camera man went on to ask Harrison for his thoughts on James' reconciliation with Kirkconnell.

"I'm happy for them and I wish them all the best and I hope they're in love and I hope they do great," Harrison responded.

Harrison has since been temporarily replaced with former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.