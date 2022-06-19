Florida deputies accused of sharing Bob Saget's death before family was informed disciplined

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Florida sheriff's deputies shared news of actor and comedian Bob Saget's death from earlier this year with people close to them before officials had notified the "Full House" star's family, an investigative report revealed.

The deputies have been disciplined for their actions, the report stated, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

‘9-1-1: LONE STAR’ ACTOR TYLER SANDERS DEAD AT 18

Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65 after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando. He was staying in the city while performing comedy shows in the area.

The medical examiner concluded that Saget died after falling and hitting his head.

In the hours after Saget was found unresponsive, when law enforcement was conducting its investigation, Orange County deputy Emiliano Silva reportedly sent a text message to his brother informing him of Saget's death, the report found. His brother would then share the news in a tweet that was later deleted. Silva was one of the first officers to respond to Saget's collapse at the hotel.

TIM SALE, COMEDIC ARTIST, DEAD AT 66

Silva was unaware that his brother shared the news on Twitter until someone showed him a screenshot forty minutes later, the report noted. He had urged his brother to delete the tweet but by that time, several media outlets had begun to ask about Saget's death.

And deputy Steven Reed, who was not on duty or part of the investigation at the hotel but was informed of the death by a fellow Orange County deputy, texted the news to two of his neighbors who had reportedly attended one of Saget's shows days before his death, according to the report.

‘TEEN MOM' ALUM LANE FERNANDEZ DEAD AT 28

Both cases had occurred prior to officials informing Saget's family of his death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deputies had violated the sheriff's department's dissemination of information directive and reached disciplinary agreements through the "Discipline Dispute Resolution Process," the report said. The specific disciplinary actions were not included in the report.