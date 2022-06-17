Expand / Collapse search
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders dead at 18

Sanders' cause of death is being investigated

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Actor Tyler Sanders of "9-1-1: Lone Star" has died at the age of 18.

An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death, Pedro Tapia, Sanders' representative, told Fox News Digital. Tapia confirmed Sanders' death is being investigated.

"Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future," Tapia told Fox News Digital. Sanders came from a "wonderful family," the rep added. 

Sanders died at home in Los Angeles on Thursday, TMZ reported.

Sanders' Instagram page featured photos of him hanging out with friends and working on sets.

Actor Tyler Sanders of "9-1-1: Lone Star" has died at the age of 18, his rep confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"Here’s a quick before and after of my family white water rafting," he recently captioned a photo of his family.

The actor, who began his career at the age of 10, also recently shared a photo of the cast from "9-1-1: Lone Star."

"Had a great time working on 9-1-1 lone star! If you didn’t catch it live on Fox, episode 3.14 "impulse control" is out on Hulu now!" he wrote.

Sanders got his start with roles on "Fear the Walking Dead," "Just Add Magic" and "The Rookie."

He was also nominated for an Emmy for his role in "Just Add Magic: Mystery City."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

