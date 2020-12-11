FKA Twigs sues Shia LaBeouf for alleged abuse during their past relationship

Singer FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf accusing him of physically, mentally and emotionally abusing her during their former relationship.

FKA Twigs, 32, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit against LaBeouf, 34, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, the New York Times reported.

At the center of a lawsuit is an incident involving Barnett riding as a passenger in a car driven "recklessly" by LaBeouf. According to the report, the singer-songwriter accuses LaBeouf "removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him."

Barnett goes on to accuse LaBeouf of acting ragefully toward her throughout the trip, and at one point, "waking her up in the middle of the night, choking her," the report continues.

SHIA LABEOUF CHARGED WITH BATTERY, PETTY THEFT STEMMING FROM ALLEGED JUNE INCIDENT

Barnett said the "Transformers" actor also "assaulted" her at a gas station stop after she "begged to be let out of the car."

Barnett accuses LaBeouf of pulling over, removing her bags from the trunk of the vehicle and "throwing her against the car while screaming in her face," the suit alleges, according to the Times. She was then "forced" back into the car.

Reps for LaBeouf and Barnett did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. However, in an email to the Times, LaBeouf addressed his alcoholism.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said in an emailed statement to the outlet.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Barnett goes on to accuse LaBeouf of "knowingly" giving her a sexually transmitted disease. She described the abuse from the actor throughout their relationship as "relentless."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.